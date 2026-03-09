‘Expected to start’ – Reliable reporter teases Liverpool team news for Galatasaray clash

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Paul Joyce has teased one notable piece of Liverpool team news for their Champions League clash against Galatasaray on Tuesday.

The Reds have suffered a significant setback on the eve of the fixture with the news that Alisson Becker hasn’t travelled due to a minor injury complaint, which’ll almost certainly see Giorgi Mamardashvili given the nod in goal tomorrow evening.

The enforced change between the sticks isn’t likely to be the only alteration from the FA Cup victory over Wolves on Friday night.

Ekitike is set to start v Galatasaray

In reporting the news of Alisson’s body blow on Monday lunchtime for The Times, Joyce also mentioned that Hugo Ekitike ‘is expected to start’ at centre-forward against Galatasaray.

The 23-year-old was an unused substitute at Molineux three days ago ‘to avoid overloading him with minutes’, having been a near-constant starter since Alexander Isak broke his leg just before Christmas.

Friday’s match was the first time all season that the Frenchman was included in a matchday squad but didn’t feature in the game itself (Transfermarkt).

Ekitike should be fit and firing after well-earned rest on Friday

With Liverpool being relatively comfortable in the second half against Wolves, Arne Slot had the luxury of being able to leave Ekitike on the bench and ensure that he’s fresh for the daunting assignment in Istanbul tomorrow.

Only three Reds players have exceeded his tally of 38 appearances for the season so far, and the France international has played at least 76 minutes in all but one of our last eight Premier League matches, having had to shoulder the burden of Isak’s absence through injury.

It’s hoped that the £125m Swede could return in early April, which’d duly reduce the dependency on his fellow striker to remain fit and firing, although the former Newcastle marksman will likely take a bit of time to get fully up to speed after being sidelined for so long.

A fully rested and in-form Ekitike could make a massive difference for Liverpool away to Galatasaray, and he’ll have a personal score to settle after spurning a glorious chance and suffering a minor injury in our previous visit to Rams Park in September.