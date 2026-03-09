Mo Salah on the verge of two more pieces of history tomorrow as Slot reaches Liverpool milestone

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Mo Salah could claim two more pieces of history in Liverpool’s match against Galatasaray on Tuesday, with Arne Slot also set to reach a significant milestone in Istanbul tomorrow.

The Reds resume their Champions League campaign with a second visit to Rams Park in the space of six months, and they’ll be hoping to avenge their defeat to Okan Buruk’s side from last September when the teams meet again in the round-of-16 first leg.

There were no fresh injury concerns to report from LFC’s open training session on Monday morning before they fly out to Turkey later, a welcome development for the Merseyside outfit.

Salah and Slot both set to reach personal milestones

The match on Tuesday will be Slot’s 100th competitive game as Liverpool head coach, with the Dutchman potentially breaking Sir Kenny Dalglish’s record of 62 wins from his first century of matches in the Anfield dugout.

Meanwhile, as per Sky Sports, Salah could lay claim to two more personal milestones by full-time against Galatasaray tomorrow.

The Egyptian will take the outright record for most European Cup/Champions League appearances for LFC if he features at Rams Park – he’s currently level with Jamie Carragher on 80 – and he needs just one more goal to become the first African player to reach 50 in Europe’s premier club competition.

Impressive feats for Slot and Salah despite their difficult season

Although Slot has had to face some scrutiny over his job at Liverpool amid a hugely disappointing season, it attests to how well he’s done overall that he could set the record for most wins inside the first 100 games of any Reds manager/head coach.

That he’s exceeded legendary figures like Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley and Jurgen Klopp in that regard isn’t something to be dismissed, even though the Dutchman has been subjected to legitimate criticism over performances and results this term.

The same goes for Salah, who may be enduring his least prolific campaign at Anfield but has still been nothing short of generational when it comes to his time at LFC overall.

Even in an era when there are far more European fixtures than in the straight knockout format pre-1992, to surpass 80 Champions League games for Liverpool is an impressive feat, and he’s been a huge reason as to why we’ve consistently qualified for that competition over the past decade.

How many more times he’ll pull on the famous red shirt in Europe remains to be seen, but hopefully that number will increase by seven between now and the end of May!