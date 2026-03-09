Slot on Galatasaray: ‘Sometimes you wonder if this could be done by humans’

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arne Slot has warned his players to expect one of the most hostile environments in European football when we face Galatasaray in the Champions League.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The Reds travel to Istanbul for the first leg of the last-16 tie knowing exactly what awaits after losing 1-0 at RAMS Park earlier in the competition.

That defeat came during the league phase in September, when the Turkish champions used both their quality and their intimidating home atmosphere to secure victory.

Speaking to Owen Hargreaves for The Breakdown on TNT Sports, Slot made it clear the challenge goes far beyond simply facing a strong opponent.

Our head coach said: “Difficult. That is what you expect in the last 16, because every team you are going to face is difficult because they are there for a reason.”

The Dutchman also acknowledged the psychological element created by the stadium.

“What makes it even more difficult for us is to know that we have already played there and we have lost. It’s a very good team and they have very good players.”

Slot highlights unique Galatasaray atmosphere

However, according to Slot, the biggest factor in Istanbul is the atmosphere generated by the home supporters.

The Liverpool manager admitted the noise inside the stadium can make even basic moments of possession difficult.

Slot said: “But the whole atmosphere makes it different from any other away game I’ve ever played.”

The 47-year-old continued by explaining how relentless the noise can be throughout the match.

“Every time we had the ball, the noise, the whistling, is so hard that sometimes you wonder if this could be done by human people.”

He added that the pressure does not even depend on goals or major moments.

“It’s so hard, from the start to the end. The noise is even harder than when they score a goal.”

Liverpool aiming to respond after earlier defeat

Liverpool know they must handle that atmosphere better this time around if we want to progress to the Champions League quarter-finals.

The Turkish champions arrive full of confidence after beating Besiktas in a derby victory this weekend that strengthened their position at the top of the Super Lig.

At the same time, the disciplinary situation around Galatasaray’s squad could still become an important factor across the two legs.

Several players are currently walking a suspension tightrope, meaning bookings in the first leg could rule them out of the return match at Anfield.

Slot, however, believes the second leg on Merseyside will provide its own advantage for Liverpool.

The Liverpool boss concluded: “So it’s a challenging environment to play, but the good thing is that we play at home as well, and that’s going to be a challenging environment for Galatasaray to play in.”