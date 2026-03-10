Alexis Mac Allister confirms successful Liverpool contract talks as father proven right

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Alexis Mac Allister and Liverpool are currently not engaged in contract talks.

The Argentine international confirmed the news in question ahead of the Reds’ impending Champions League clash with Galatasaray.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The midfielder’s current terms are set to run until the summer of 2028.

Alexis Mac Allister patient on contract talks

Mac Allister was quick to congratulate teammate Ryan Gravenberch on the Dutchman’s successful contract talks (signing a six-year deal through to 2032).

However, he simultaneously noted on the club’s official website that his own talks were yet to officially begin: “In terms of me, we are not in contract talks but I’m not in a rush – that’s only a fact.”

Of course, this shouldn’t come as a massive surprise after the former Brighton and Hove Albion star’s father, Carlos, conveyed the same contract update days earlier.

Liverpool’s expiring contracts

The biggest immediate threats for Liverpool have to be both Andy Robertson and Ibrahima Konate, whose contracts are set to expire this coming summer.

However, it can’t be ignored that both Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai – two central components of our midfield – have only two years remaining after the end of June.

Key Liverpool players Contract expiry date Andy Robertson 30/06/2026 Ibrahima Konate 30/06/2026 Alisson Becker 30/06/2027 Mo Salah 30/06/2027 Joe Gomez 30/06/2027 Curtis Jones 30/06/2027 Dominik Szoboszlai 30/06/2028 Alexis Mac Allister 30/06/2028 Rio Ngumoha 30/06/2028

* Key Liverpool players’ contract expiry dates

Could Liverpool lose another key player to Real Madrid?

There’s little more than a few reports and Ian Doyle’s ‘hunch’ that Alexis Mac Allister will leave for Real Madrid at the end of the 2025/26 season.

Yet, it’s hard to shake the feeling that the World Cup winner’s future at Anfield is far from guaranteed.

South American players, of course, have long held a seemingly unshakeable fascination for life at the Bernabeu.

Mac Allister himself may simply feel it’s the right time to move on to the perceived pinnacle of world football as he approaches his peak years in midfield.

You’d be forgiven for thinking as much, given that his comments don’t fall along similar willing lines to Salah’s open invitation last year (“it’s up to the club”).

Though he hasn’t exactly been sheepish either when it comes to the question of his Liverpool future.

So, we’ve plenty of reason, at least, to remain optimistic about another contract extension for one of our prime operators in midfield.