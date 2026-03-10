Contract signed: New deal for Liverpool player is confirmed in official club announcement

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

One player at Liverpool has signed a new contract, as confirmed by the club in an official announcement on Tuesday.

There are still some pressing contracual matters to be resolved at Anfield, with Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson both seeing their current deals expire at the end of this season.

However, off the back of Ryan Gravenberch penning a new long-term deal last weekend, a precocious young talent at the Merseyside club has swiftly followed suit.

Finn Inglethorpe signs first professional contract with Liverpool

As announced by Liverpool on their official website and social media channels, Finn Inglethorpe has signed his first professional contract with the Reds.

The 17-year-old – whose father Alex is academy director at LFC – started as a first-year scholar at the beginning of this season and has been impressing for the under-18 side, with five goals and assists each during the current campaign.

The England youth international also played twice for the under-19s in the UEFA Youth League towards the end of 2025.

Liverpool clearly have plenty of faith in Inglethorpe

A teenage talent ‘blessed with pace and natural finishing’ (as per liverpoolfc.com), Liverpool have moved quickly to ensure that Inglethorpe has been rewarded with a professional contract at Anfield.

Lewis Bower – who provides independent coverage of the Reds’ academy – noted (via X) that the 17-year-old is the only player from this year’s scholarship group to sign pro terms, with the young centre-forward appearing to be a particularly promising talent.

Just under a month younger than Rio Ngumoha, he’ll have seen how the winger has progressed into the first-team squad and excelled at that level, with Arne Slot prepared to hand a senior pathway to academy starlets who he believes are capable of making the step up.

That biggest of leaps is probably a bit away yet for Inglethorpe – who’s yet to play competitively for the under-21s, never mind the first team – but the reward of his first professional contract is a clear sign that Liverpool believe he has a very high ceiling.

Congratulations to the young lad, and hopefully he’ll go on to enjoy a prosperous career in senior football in the years to come.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY