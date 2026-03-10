‘Exceeded expectations’ – Galatasaray thanked for stadium amendment ahead of Liverpool visit

(Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Galatasaray have been thanked for a welcome amendment to their Rams Park stadium ahead of this evening’s Champions League fixture against Liverpool.

The Reds are in Istanbul for the second time in six months, having lost 1-0 at the venue in controversial fashion on their previous visit in September, and the stakes are considerably higher this time around as the teams meet in a two-legged knockout tie in the round of 16.

Fans of the Turkish club are renowned for creating an incredibly hostile atmosphere for visiting sides, something that Arne Slot referenced in the lead-up to tonight’s game, although some travelling Kopites will notice a pleasant change at the stadium from when they last visited a few months ago.

Galatasaray praised for addition of wheelchair platform

Liverpool Disabled Supporters Association (LDSA) have praised Galatasaray for the installation of a purpose-built wheelchair platform at Rams Park ahead of the match on Tuesday, with concerns from September appearing to have been taken on board.

The LDSA posted on X: ‘This is a new, purpose-built wheelchair platform [at] Galatasaray. We had a few issues on our last visit in September, but Galatasaray have not only worked to fix them, but has exceeded expectations. Thank you Galatasaray, LFC and UEFA for your outstanding collaboration. YNWA.’

Credit to Galatasaray for taking LDSA’s concerns on board

Liverpool can expect a febrile atmosphere in Istanbul this evening, but their Turkish hosts are to be commended for taking action to improve the matchday experience for Reds supporters with mobility issues.

Concerns which were raised back in September have demonstrably been listened to and acted upon, and all parties involved in working towards the addition of the wheelchair platform at Rams Park deserve credit.

Hopefully the Kopites who’ve made the journey to Istanbul will return home with a memorable away win to savour and that Slot’s team will have the upper hand in the tie going into the second leg at Anfield in eight days’ time.

Most of all, we hope that every Liverpool fan who’s travelled for this evening’s game will stay safe in Istanbul and return home without encountering any distress or harm.