Slot will lose his mind as only one ‘outstanding’ Liverpool star has turned up against Galatasaray

(Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Stephen Warnock lauded some ‘outstanding’ goalkeeping from Giorgi Mamardashvili in the first half against Galatasaray.

The Liverpool shotstopper kept the Reds in the game with a sensational fingertip save as the hosts threatened to double the lead.

Mario Lemina found the opener in the opening seven minutes of action as Arne Slot’s men succumbed to yet another set-piece goal.

Galatasary take the lead against Liverpool inside seven minutes through Mario Lemina ⚡️ 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/p55cu5U7t4 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 10, 2026

Giorgi Mamardashvili impresses against Galatasaray

Mamardashvili met the challenge of Davinson Sanchez’s header with aplomb, diving to his right and just nudging the ball out of play with his fingertips.

“An outstanding save by Giorgi Mamardashvili. The athleticism to get down to his right-hand side is superb,” Warnock spoke on BBC Radio 5 Live (via BBC Sport).

Whilst it’s worth pointing out that Liverpool have had chances aplenty at RAMS Park, the visitors have so far struggled to make any count.

Barring their stand-in shotstopper’s heroics – which have been absolutely required amid some truly sub-par defending from set-pieces – we’d probably find ourselves down by another (if not two) goal.

Giorgi Mamardashvili’s stats vs Galatasaray 2 saves 1 goal conceded 1.73 xGOT faced 0.73 goals prevented 4 recoveries

* Giorgi Mamardashvili’s stats in the Champions League against Galatasaray (Fotmob)

Liverpool’s defence has been shocking in this Champions League clash

It’s worth having a look at Galatasaray’s opener as a pretty sound indication of how poor Liverpool’s defending has been in Turkey.

Victor Osimhen knocks down the ball from a corner before a totally unmarked – both Milos Kerkez and Hugo Ekitike glued to the goalkeeper’s line – Lemina heads the ball in.

Virgil van Dijk should probably do more to track the loose man in the box, but it’s been a half defined by Liverpool seemingly going out of their way to grant the opposition free headers in the box.

Why is Alisson Becker missing for Liverpool?

The former Valencia goalkeeper steps in for Alisson Becker, with his Brazilian counterpart having suffered yet another injury blow.

Liverpool’s No.1 reportedly complained of some discomfort during the club’s open training session, and it seems the coaching staff have opted not to take any risks.

It’s understood that the issue in question is minor, so we’d expect to see the ‘keeper back in action for Liverpool for our hosting of Tottenham in Premier League action this weekend.