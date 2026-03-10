Journalist: PL defender ‘would want to come to Liverpool’, but there could be one big problem

Image via talkSPORT

Journalist Dominic King has claimed that one Premier League defender who ‘would want to come to Liverpool’ isn’t likely to be among the Reds’ summer transfer targets.

There were reports in January (via Daily Mail) that Anfield chiefs had been ‘developing a keen interest’ in Micky van de Ven, who was strongly linked with a move to Merseyside in 2023 before ultimately joining Tottenham Hotspur that year.

The Dutchman has netted seven goals already this season – an impressive tally for a centre-back in a team currently sitting 16th in the Premier League – but it’s now believed that he isn’t under consideration among the LFC hierarachy.

Liverpool seemingly not planning to sign Van de Ven

Speaking to Alan Brazil and Dean Saunders on talkSPORT, King claimed that while the 24-year-old would be open to signing for Liverpool, any such interest is unlikely to be reciprocated.

The journalist outlined: “From what I’ve heard, I don’t believe they’re in for him. I would never say anything definitively about a football transfer because things can change.

“I would believe that he would want to come to Liverpool. That’s from what I’ve heard, but I’m not sure that the feeling is totally mutual at this moment in time.”

Van de Ven has had a few unsavoury moments this season

If Van de Ven had been hoping to use Spurs’ visit to Anfield next Sunday as a prospective audition for a transfer to LFC, he blew that opportunity by getting sent off for denying a goalscoring opportunity in his team’s defeat to Crystal Palace last week, which occurred when his side were leading 1-0.

The game ultimately swung on that fateful foul on Ismaila Sarr, with the Eagles duly scoring three times in little more than 10 minutes before half-time, and it isn’t the Dutchman’s first indiscretion during a rather polarising season for him.

There have been moments of apparent insubordination towards both Thomas Frank and Igor Tudor, his respective coaches at Spurs, and he was also criticised by David Lynch over the tackle which inflicted a broken leg on Alexander Isak when Liverpool won in north London just before Christmas.

Van de Ven is notably prolific for a defender and also has pace to burn, but there’s been a few instances this season where his temperament and attitude has left plenty to be desired, and perhaps that is what’s apparently dissuading Anfield chiefs from viewing him as a genuine transfer target.

The Reds could have a pressing need to sign a centre-back in the summer if Ibrahima Konate doesn’t renew his contract, but the Netherlands international would seemingly a strong finish to the campaign if he’s to put himself into contention for a move to Merseyside, should he want one.