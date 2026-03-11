Everything Igor Tudor had to say about Liverpool after Madrid embarrassment

(Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Tottenham manager Igor Tudor offered a brief and somewhat evasive response when asked about facing Liverpool following Spurs’ heavy Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid.

The North London club suffered a difficult night in Spain, losing 5-2 at the Metropolitano in the first leg of their round-of-16 tie.

Attention quickly turned to Sunday’s Premier League match against Liverpool at Anfield during the post-match press conference.

Speaking to the media via tottenhamhotspur.com, Tudor appeared frustrated with how events had unfolded in Madrid.

The Croatian coach pointed to a number of issues affecting his squad, including suspensions and injuries.

Tudor said: “Also, an example of the moment. It is incredible. It is incredible. We finished the game and we see the two players and there is Micky, who is out (suspended for Liverpool on Sunday) with a red card.”

The Tottenham boss suggested the situation summed up the difficult period Spurs are currently experiencing.

He added: “Sometimes it is difficult to explain. It looks like everything is against us, incredible things.”

Tudor gives short answer on Liverpool clash

When the Tottenham manager was asked directly about facing Liverpool this weekend, his response was notably brief.

Tudor did not offer detailed tactical insight or analysis about the upcoming trip to Anfield.

Instead, the Croatian simply outlined his focus as the team’s head coach.

He said: “I try to do my best, what a coach needs to do.”

The short answer highlighted the pressure currently surrounding Tottenham after a series of disappointing results.

Spurs head into the match sitting just one point above the relegation zone in the Premier League table.

Liverpool seeking response at Anfield

Liverpool will also be aiming to bounce back this weekend following the frustrating Champions League defeat to Galatasaray.

Arne Slot’s side lost 1-0 in Istanbul during the first leg of the last-16 tie.

Despite the result, midfielder Ryan Gravenberch remains confident the Reds can overturn the deficit at Anfield next week.

The Dutchman admitted the performance was not good enough but insisted the tie is far from over.

Meanwhile, Tottenham’s difficult injury situation could also influence Sunday’s fixture.

Several Spurs players are currently unavailable, meaning Tudor may be forced to rotate his squad when travelling to Merseyside.

For Liverpool, the match provides an opportunity to respond after a disappointing week and regain momentum in the Premier League.