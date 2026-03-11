‘Horrible watch’ – Aldridge reacts to Liverpool defeat against Galatasaray

(Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

John Aldridge has delivered a brutally honest reaction after the Reds fell to a 1-0 defeat away to Galatasaray in the Champions League.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Arne Slot’s side produced a frustrating performance in Istanbul, creating early chances before eventually falling behind and leaving themselves with work to do in the second leg at Anfield.

The result means Liverpool must overturn a one-goal deficit if we want to reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

However, despite the narrow scoreline, Aldridge was far from impressed with what he saw.

Taking to X after the match, the former Liverpool striker summed up the evening in blunt fashion.

Aldridge wrote: “I don’t know about youse but for me that was a horrible watch, I can’t believe some of the things I’ve seen there.

“Attacking wise it should have been 3-0 after 5 mins for us, then defensively 😩 how did we only concede 1 goal.

“Bring it on next week 👍 PS if we don’t start doing the basics we’ve no chance in the cups folks.”

Liverpool performance leaves Aldridge frustrated

I don't know about youz !but for me that was an horrible watch,i can't believe some of the things i seen there.Attack wise it should have been 3-0 after 5 mins for us,then defensively 😩how did we only concede 1 goal.Bring it on next week 👍ps if we don't start doing the basics… — John Aldridge (@Realaldo474) March 10, 2026

The former Red pointed to the opening moments of the game as a key turning point.

Liverpool started brightly in Istanbul and created several early opportunities that could easily have put us in control of the tie.

Florian Wirtz and Dominik Szoboszlai both saw promising openings come and go in the early stages.

Instead, it was Galatasaray who struck first when Mario Lemina helped turn the ball into the net from a corner just over six minutes into the match.

From that point on, Liverpool struggled to regain control despite dominating large parts of the second half.

The Reds also thought they had found an equaliser when the ball ricocheted into the Galatasaray net following a corner.

However, VAR ruled the goal out after the ball was judged to have touched Ibou Konate’s arm during the sequence.

Pressure growing around Slot

While Liverpool still have every chance of turning the tie around at Anfield, the defeat has added to the criticism surrounding Slot’s side this season.

Former defender Jamie Carragher insisted after the match that he remains confident Liverpool will progress.

Carragher explained he was still “98% confident” that the Reds would go through despite the setback in Istanbul.

That belief will likely be shared by many supporters, particularly given Liverpool dominated large spells of the second half.

Yet Aldridge’s reaction highlights the concern among some observers that basic mistakes are continuing to undermine the team, something Jermaine Pennant also commented on.

For Liverpool, the response in the second leg will now be crucial.