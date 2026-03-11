‘I’m done with Slot now’ – ex-Red blasts Liverpool manager after Galatasaray loss

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Former Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant has openly criticised Arne Slot following the Reds’ 1-0 defeat to Galatasaray in the Champions League.

Liverpool produced a frustrating performance in Istanbul, creating several chances but ultimately leaving Turkey with a deficit to overturn in the second leg at Anfield.

The defeat has already sparked reaction among supporters and pundits, with Pennant taking to social media to question one of Slot’s in-game decisions.

Writing on X after the match, the former Liverpool wide player did not hold back in his assessment.

Pennant wrote: “Ok I’m done with slot now, played 65 mins and man of the match last game. 87 mins gone, every single player has been horrendous, and Rio has not came on…… please anyone tell make it make sense please.”

The 43-year-old appeared frustrated that Rio Ngumoha was not introduced despite Liverpool struggling to break down the Galatasaray defence late in the match.

Pennant reaction reflects growing frustration

Ok I’m done with slot now, played 65 mins and man of the match last game. 87 mins gone, every single player has been horrendous, and Rio has not came on…… please anyone tell make it make sense please. — Jermaine Pennant (@pennant83) March 10, 2026

The former Arsenal and Liverpool winger’s comments reflect a broader frustration that has emerged around the club during a difficult campaign.

Slot guided Liverpool to the Premier League title in his first season after replacing Jurgen Klopp, but this year has proved far more challenging.

Results have been inconsistent and the Reds currently sit sixth in the Premier League table.

Tuesday’s defeat in Istanbul has increased the pressure slightly, although the tie remains far from over.

Despite the criticism directed at the Liverpool manager, many still believe the Reds will progress from the Champions League tie.

Jamie Carragher, speaking after the game, insisted he remains almost certain Liverpool will turn the tie around.

Liverpool still have opportunity in second leg

Carragher explained that while the defeat raised concerns, he still believes Liverpool should beat Galatasaray across two legs.

The former Reds defender said he was “98% confident” that Liverpool would progress despite the loss in Turkey.

Liverpool also benefited from a moment of fortune during the match when Galatasaray briefly thought they had doubled their lead.

A chaotic defensive sequence involving Ibou Konate eventually resulted in Victor Osimhen finding the net, but the goal was ruled out for offside earlier in the move.

That moment ensured the deficit remained only one goal heading into the return leg.

With the away goals rule no longer in place, Liverpool know a victory at Anfield will either level the tie or send us through to the quarter-finals.

For Slot and his players, the focus will now turn to producing the response needed in front of the Anfield crowd.