‘It wasn’t good enough’ – Gravenberch reacts to Liverpool loss in Istanbul

(Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Ryan Gravenberch has admitted Liverpool’s performance was not good enough during the 1-0 defeat to Galatasaray but insists the Reds can still turn the Champions League tie around at Anfield.

Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge also reacted to the defeat, admitting the performance was difficult to watch while warning that basic mistakes could cost us in the cup competitions.

Jermaine Pennant was even more critical on social media, questioning some of the decisions made during the game and expressing frustration with the direction of the performance.

Arne Slot’s side suffered a narrow defeat in Istanbul after Mario Lemina scored the only goal of the match early in the first half.

Despite the setback, the tie remains very much alive heading into the return leg on Merseyside.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com after the game, Gravenberch acknowledged the frustration within the squad following the result.

The Dutch midfielder admitted the performance fell below the standard required in the Champions League.

Gravenberch said: “If you come here you know it will be a tough game and if you play like this it’s not enough.”

However, the 23-year-old remained confident Liverpool can still recover in the second leg.

The former Bayern Munich midfielder added: “But we know it’s only the first game, we have the second game at Anfield and we have to turn it around there.”

Liverpool frustrated after missed chances

Liverpool actually started the match brightly and created several promising opportunities during the opening minutes.

Slot’s side could easily have taken the lead before Galatasaray struck first.

Gravenberch admitted the players felt luck was not on their side during those early stages.

The Netherlands international explained: “Sometimes we have the feeling also on the pitch that the luck is not with us.”

He continued: “Especially in the first five or 10 minutes, I think if we scored one or two goals then it would be a different game.”

The midfielder also acknowledged that Liverpool ultimately did not produce a good enough performance overall.

Gravenberch said: “But at the end, we didn’t play a good game and we know that. Next week it has to be much better.”

Confidence remains ahead of Anfield return

Despite the disappointment, our No.38 is convinced the Reds can overturn the deficit when Galatasaray visit Anfield.

Gravenberch believes the atmosphere on Merseyside will play a huge role in the second leg.

He explained: “Next week we have our own fans, we play at Anfield, we play at home and we are confident we can turn it around.”

The Dutchman also sent a message about the team’s mentality heading into the decisive fixture.

Gravenberch concluded: “They are happy now but we have to show them that we are happy next week.”

The tie therefore remains finely balanced heading into the return match.

With Anfield behind them, Liverpool will believe a comeback is still very possible.