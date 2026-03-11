10 duels lost: Journalist disappointed in Liverpool duo who ‘really struggled’ v Galatasaray

(Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

On another chastening night for Liverpool in Istanbul, two Reds players were deemed to have ‘really struggled’ in their 1-0 defeat to Galatasaray.

Mario Lemina’s early goal gave Okan Buruk’s team a second Champions League victory over the Merseysiders this season, and we suspect that many Kopites would agree with John Aldridge’s assertion that it was a ‘horrible watch’ from an LFC perspective.

The margin to overcome could well have been even bigger were it not for Victor Osimhen having a second-half goal disallowed as Baris Alper Yilmaz was offside in the build-up, with Ibrahima Konate duly being let off the hook after what Lewis Steele termed a ‘calamitous’ piece of defending.

Gomez and Konate ‘really struggled’ in Liverpool defeat

ESPN’s Liverpool correspondent Beth Lindop took to X shortly after the final whistle with her summary of what she’d just witnessed, singling out two Reds defenders who’d endured a particular off-night.

She posted: ‘Probably not the worst result for Liverpool. Way too many players miles off it. Defensively shambolic at times and wasteful in attack. Joe Gomez and Ibou Konaté really struggled at times. Big night at Anfield next week.’

Not the best of nights for either Gomez or Konate

The Frenchman had enjoyed a resurgence on the pitch after returning from compassionate leave in January, but an error-strewn performance last night was characterised by his Keystone Cops defending for Osimhen’s disallowed goal.

The 26-year-old was also culpable for a wild clearance earlier in the game which could’ve put his team in trouble, and unfortunately it was a return to the sort of display which prompted an X-rated condemnation from Jamie Carragher earlier this season.

Gomez was a bit more assured than Konate overall on Tuesday, although Liverpool Echo reporter Ian Doyle observed in his post-match player ratings that our number 2 ‘lacked quality going forward’ and ‘became ragged in the closing stages’.

In addition to what the eye test told us, the underlying performance numbers from the two Reds defenders (as per Sofascore) also highlighted how difficult a night they endured against Galatasaray.

Gomez Konate Pass completion (LFC average 77%) 28/39 (72%) 22/32 (69%) Possession lost 21 13 Duels won 5/13 4/6 Fouls committed 2 2 Dribbled past 1 1

If both of them start the second leg at Anfield next Wednesday, Arne Slot will no doubt be hoping for an improvement on how they performed in Istanbul – and that rings true of the team as a whole after another all too familiar setback.

