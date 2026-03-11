Report: Liverpool in the mix for £30m ‘natural leader’ whose club ‘could consider offers’

Image via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Liverpool are among three Premier League clubs reportedly in the mix to sign an experienced midfielder from a fellow top-flight outfit.

The Reds’ sporting director Richard Hughes has already raided his former club Bournemouth once since taking up his current role, having overseen the £40m arrival of Milos Kerkez from the Cherries last summer, and a fresh report suggests that he could seek to put his Vitallity Stadium links to good use again.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Liverpool tracking Tyler Adams

According to Mark Brus for the Daily Briefing, the Merseyside club are understood to be tracking Tyler Adams, who’s also been attracting interest from Chelsea and Manchester United.

All three suitors seemingly view the 27-year-old as ‘a strong candidate who fits their tactical needs’, and one source told the transfer reporter that Andoni Iraola’s side ‘could consider offers in the region of £30m’ for the USA international.

It’s added that interested parties might hold off until after the World Cup before making their move, in order to give themselves time to further assess the midfielder, with whom Liverpool had previously been linked in 2023 when Jorg Schmadtke was sporting director at Anfield.

Are Liverpool likely to move for Adams in the summer?

Last month, Liverpool Echo reporter Ian Doyle claimed that LFC could look ‘long and hard’ at signing a defensive midfielder in the summer, so could Adams be a viable candidate for the Reds?

Bournemouth club ambassador Steven Fletcher has lauded the American as a ‘natural leader’ both on and off the pitch, proclaiming that ‘every team needs a Tyler Adams’ (USSP Soccer), and such a ringing endorsement is likely to resonate with the Anfield hierarchy.

Having recently turned 27, he’s in the prime of his career and boasts plenty of high-level experience in European club football (he also played 103 times for RB Leipzig) and for his national team, while his addition would give Arne Slot greater depth in the midfield engine room.

However, as per figures from Fotmob, many of Adams’ underlying performance metrics don’t stand up favourably in comparison to positional peers in the Premier League this season. Whilst being adept in breaking up opposition attacks, he’s comparatively weak in terms of his use of the ball.

The American could be a decent squad option for Liverpool, but there are other positions which are in more urgent need of recruitment as it stands – particularly in defence – so we don’t expect the Bournemouth man to be top of Hughes’ shopping list for now. That may change as the months progress, though.