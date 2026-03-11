Liverpool labelled ‘sad and faded force’ after Galatasaray defeat

(Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been on the receiving end of a scathing assessment following the Reds’ 1-0 Champions League defeat to Galatasaray in Istanbul.

Arne Slot’s side now face an uphill battle in the second leg at Anfield after suffering another defeat at RAMS Park, a stadium that has historically proven difficult for the club.

Despite the narrow scoreline, the performance itself has drawn strong criticism from some observers.

Writing for The Times, reporter Hamzah Khalique-Loonat offered a damning verdict on what he saw from Liverpool in Turkey.

The journalist described the hostile environment awaiting the Reds before kick-off and suggested the performance did little to silence the home crowd.

Khalique-Loonat wrote: “Galatasaray are unafraid of making big statements. This place — an intimidating cauldron of incessant noise — is likened to hell for its ferocity.”

He also referenced a banner displayed before the match which mocked Liverpool’s famous anthem.

The report continued: “‘You are alone in sami yen hell,’ one banner read before kick-off, mocking Liverpool’s You’ll Never Walk Alone anthem.”

Reporter delivers brutal verdict on Liverpool display

The analysis became even harsher as the match unfolded.

Khalique-Loonat suggested the current Liverpool side bears little resemblance to the energetic team supporters watched last season.

He wrote: “And as Mohamed Salah, Liverpool’s top scorer in the competition, trudged off the field on his own in the 60th minute, he — and Liverpool — looked a sad and faded force.”

The Times reporter went even further by criticising both the style of play and the lack of attacking ideas.

The article added: “Liverpool are playing purgatorial football, and their fans are condemned to watching the same insipid game week after week.”

From the journalist’s perspective, the most concerning aspect of the performance was the lack of a clear plan.

He concluded: “In hostile conditions, Liverpool wilted. They had chances, but the Champions League necessitates playing with grit or verve, and Arne Slot’s team had neither.”

Liverpool still have chance to respond

While the criticism has been severe, the tie itself remains very much alive.

Liverpool created chances during the match and were unfortunate not to score, particularly in the second half when the Reds dominated possession and territory.

Several observers believe the deficit can still be overturned at Anfield.

John Aldridge admitted the performance was difficult to watch but insisted the tie is far from over.

The former Liverpool striker wrote: “Attacking wise it should have been 3-0 after 5 mins for us, then defensively 😩 how did we only concede 1 goal.”

Jermaine Pennant also expressed frustration at some of the decisions made during the match.

The former winger wrote: “Ok I’m done with slot now… please anyone tell make it make sense please.”

Liverpool now return to Anfield knowing a single goal would bring the tie level again, hoping home advantage will turn the tie in our favour.