Liverpool v Spurs serves up a stark reminder that so much can change in such a short space of time

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are probably the two Premier League teams who’ve underperformed the most this season relative to resources and pre-season expectations, and both go into their meeting at Anfield on Sunday in a wounded state.

The Reds face an uphill battle domestically to qualify for the Champions League and are at risk of elimination from that tournament after a 1-0 defeat to Galtasaray in midweek that John Aldridge described as a ‘horrible watch’.

However, Spurs would gladly trade places with Arne Slot’s side, having shipped a 5-2 drubbing by Atletico Madrid on Tuesday and with just one point separating them from the relegation zone in the top flight.

Both sets of supporters heading to Anfield on Sunday could be forgiven for wistfully looking back at the teams’ previous meeting in L4, which of course was the 5-1 victory for Liverpool last April that confirmed them as Premier League champions.

Liverpool and Spurs have both fallen on hard times since last April

Reds fans must've felt that all their Christmases had come at once that afternoon as they celebrated title glory at their iconic home, a pleasure they were denied in 2020 due to pandemic restrictions.

Even though Spurs were thrashed that day, the lack of anything notable to play for domestically meant that all their eggs were in the Europa League basket by then, and they struck gold under Ange Postecoglou with victory over Manchester United in Bilbao three-and-a-half weeks later.

Since those jubilant springtime highs for both sides only 10-11 months ago, the downturn has been sharp and painful.

Liverpool and Spurs badly need a win for very different reasons

Liverpool could replicate the 5-1 result from last season’s fixture and the final whistle would be greeted with nothing more than mild satisfaction at maintaining their push to qualify for the Champions League next term.

As for Spurs, another defeat at Anfield could potentially see them end the evening in the Premier League relegation zone, should West Ham and Nottingham Forest both win at the weekend (although the Irons have a tough task against Manchester City).

The north Londoners have already dispensed with two managers since their most recent visit to L4, with Europa League glory not saving Postecoglou and his successor Thomas Frank lasting just eight months, and it’s not implausible that another could be jettisoned soon if Igor Tudor is shown the door.

A positive result for either team on Sunday would need to be quickly set aside as they both seek to overturn first-leg deficits in their respective Champions League ties three days later.

For both, it could be their final outing in that competition for the foreseeable future. The weekend fixture at Anfield will offer a stark reminder of how much things can change in such a short space of time. The euphoria of 27 April 2025 will feel like a distant memory next weekend when Liverpool fans sit down to watch Spurs’ return to L4.