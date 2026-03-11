Liverpool vs Tottenham injury news as 11 ruled out and three doubts

(Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Liverpool will be hoping to bounce back when Tottenham visit Anfield this weekend, but both sides are dealing with significant injury issues ahead of the Premier League clash.

Arne Slot’s side return to domestic action following the frustrating 1-0 Champions League defeat away to Galatasaray earlier in the week.

Criticism came from ex-players like John Aldridge who labelled the performance a ‘horrible watch’ and Jermaine Pennant who was highly critical of Arne Slot.

Tottenham also endured a difficult European outing, suffering a heavy defeat against Atletico Madrid.

As reported by London World, the stakes are extremely high for both clubs heading into Sunday’s match.

The situation is particularly concerning for Spurs, who remain just one point above the relegation zone under interim boss Igor Tudor.

Liverpool injury situation before Tottenham

Liverpool will be without several players for the clash at Anfield.

Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni are both out for the remainder of the season due to serious knee injuries.

Japanese midfielder Wataru Endo is also ruled out long term after undergoing surgery earlier in the campaign.

Meanwhile, striker Alexander Isak remains sidelined and is not expected to return until April.

There are also a couple of potential concerns for the Reds heading into the weekend.

Federico Chiesa is currently a doubt after missing the trip to Istanbul due to illness.

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker could also be unavailable after experiencing discomfort during training earlier in the week.

Tottenham dealing with major injury problems

If Liverpool’s injury list looks difficult, Tottenham’s situation may be even worse.

Several key players are currently unavailable for the North London club.

Wilson Odobert, Lucas Bergvall, Ben Davies, Rodrigo Bentancur, Mohammed Kudus, Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison are all ruled out.

Defender Destiny Udogie is also considered a doubt for the match.

The long list of absentees highlights the disruption both teams are dealing with ahead of Sunday’s meeting.

Liverpool will hope to take advantage of Tottenham’s struggles when they arrive at Anfield.

After the disappointing result in Turkey, Slot’s players know a strong performance in the Premier League would provide a much-needed response.