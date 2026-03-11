UEFA explain why Konate goal was ruled out against Galatasaray

(Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

UEFA have provided an official explanation for the VAR decision that ruled out Ibou Konate’s goal during Liverpool’s Champions League defeat to Galatasaray.

The Reds thought they had found an equaliser midway through the second half in Istanbul when the ball ended up in the net following a corner.

However, the celebrations were cut short when VAR intervened and the goal was overturned.

Arne Slot’s side eventually fell to a 1-0 defeat in the first leg of the round-of-16 tie, leaving Liverpool with work to do in the return match at Anfield.

UEFA clarify VAR decision

Following the match, UEFA released a technical explanation on their official website detailing why the goal was disallowed.

The governing body publishes selected VAR explanations throughout the Champions League season to clarify controversial decisions.

The explanation related specifically to the moment in the second half when Liverpool appeared to have equalised.

UEFA wrote: “Round of 16, first leg: Galatasaray vs Liverpool (10/03/2026)

73′ Decision overturned: Goal disallowed

Liverpool player, No5, directly scored the goal with his right arm.”

According to the explanation, the French centre-back made direct contact with the ball using his arm before it crossed the line.

Because of that contact, the goal could not stand under the current handball laws.

However, it seemed clear from other replays that it wasn’t the direct contact that led to a goal, but it deflected several times on the way to the net – making the explanation seem bizarre.

Liverpool still have chance to turn tie around

Although the decision proved costly on the night, Liverpool still remain firmly in the tie heading into the second leg.

Slot’s team created numerous opportunities throughout the match and dominated large spells of the second half.

The narrow scoreline means a victory at Anfield would be enough to level the tie and potentially send the Reds into the quarter-finals.

Despite the frustration surrounding the disallowed goal, some former Liverpool players believe there is still plenty of reason for optimism.

John Aldridge admitted the performance was difficult to watch but stressed the deficit could have been far worse.

The former striker wrote: “Attacking wise it should have been 3-0 after 5 mins for us, then defensively 😩 how did we only concede 1 goal.”

Jermaine Pennant also reacted to the result, questioning some of the decisions made during the match.

The ex-Liverpool winger wrote: “Ok I’m done with slot now… please anyone tell make it make sense please.”

With the second leg still to come, Liverpool will now focus on responding at Anfield and keeping our Champions League hopes alive.