Warnock says Liverpool have ‘mentality problem’ after Galatasaray defeat

(Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Stephen Warnock believes the current Liverpool squad is suffering from a mentality issue after the 1-0 Champions League defeat to Galatasaray.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Arne Slot’s side were beaten in Istanbul for the second time this season, leaving Liverpool with a deficit to overturn in the second leg at Anfield next week.

The result means the Reds must produce a strong response if we are to keep our European campaign alive.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Football Daily podcast, Warnock offered a blunt assessment of the performance.

On BBC Sport, the former Liverpool full-back felt the Turkish side physically dominated the match.

Warnock said: “They were too powerful for Liverpool, too strong, too direct.”

The former defender also warned that Liverpool will need to change their approach if they want to turn the tie around.

He added: “They were physically too strong and if Liverpool play like that at Anfield, Galatasaray will fancy their chances.”

Warnock questions mentality within Liverpool squad

Warnock suggested the biggest issue within the current Liverpool team is not simply quality but belief.

The former England international believes there is a psychological problem that appears when the team goes behind.

He said: “There’s a mentality problem at the club at the moment, meaning once they go a goal behind the fingers start getting pointed and they start blaming each other.”

Warnock also criticised the lack of cohesion within the team’s playing style.

The pundit explained: “There’s definitely problems within the team right now. There’s a lack of belief at times, a lack of understanding of what’s being asked of them.”

According to the ex-defender, some players want to play a more compact style while others prefer open attacking football.

Warnock believes that imbalance is preventing Liverpool from functioning as a cohesive unit.

Liverpool still have chance to respond

Despite the criticism, Liverpool remain very much alive in the Champions League tie.

Warnock acknowledged that Anfield can still transform the contest.

He said: “The quality wasn’t there at all but we know at Anfield it’s a different beast and a different atmosphere completely.”

Several former Liverpool players have also reacted strongly to the defeat.

John Aldridge admitted the match was extremely difficult to watch and warned the Reds must improve the basics.

Jermaine Pennant was even more frustrated, questioning some of the decisions made during the match.

Liverpool now have the opportunity to respond when Galatasaray travel to Anfield for the decisive second leg.