Andy Robertson linked with surprise Premier League move as Liverpool future uncertain

Andy Robertson’s Liverpool future is once again under the spotlight after fresh reports claimed Tottenham remain interested in signing the Scottish defender.

The left-back has been a key figure for Liverpool for nearly a decade, but the 31-year-old now faces uncertainty with his contract set to expire this summer.

Robertson has found himself playing a reduced role at times this season following the arrival of Milos Kerkez, who has increasingly been used as Arne Slot’s first-choice left-back.

That situation has inevitably raised questions about whether the Scotland international could look for a new challenge.

According to Football Insider transfer correspondent Pete O’Rourke, Tottenham remain keen to sign the Liverpool defender after previously attempting a move earlier this year.

The report stated: “Tottenham Hotspur are still keen to sign Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson despite their failed attempt in January.”

Tottenham still pushing for Robertson move

Sources speaking to Football Insider suggest Spurs have not abandoned their interest in our No.26.

O’Rourke explained that Robertson rejected the chance to move to North London during the winter transfer window but Tottenham could return with another offer.

The report added: “The Scotland international turned down the chance to swap Anfield for North London during the winter window, but Spurs are hopeful of being able to tempt him this summer if they remain in the Premier League.”

Robertson’s contract situation means Liverpool appear willing to allow the defender to make the final decision about his future.

According to the same report: “The 31-year-old is out of contract on Merseyside in the summer, and sources say that the Reds have decided to let the veteran control his own destiny in terms of his future.”

Liverpool still considering Robertson future

Despite the transfer speculation, Robertson may still have a future at Anfield.

Football Insider reported that Liverpool could yet offer the defender a new contract depending on how the situation develops.

His recent performance in the FA Cup victory against Wolves, which attracted big praise from Gary Lineker, appears to have strengthened his case.

The report noted: “Robertson returned to the Liverpool starting XI for their FA Cup victory over Wolves… and scored the opener in a commanding 3-1 victory for his team.”

That display reportedly gave Slot and the Liverpool hierarchy something to think about regarding the left-back’s future role.

Robertson himself has already made it clear he remains fully committed to Liverpool while negotiations continue behind the scenes.

Speaking previously about his situation, the Scotland captain said he will remain dedicated to the club until the moment he is no longer required.

With Tottenham still interested and Liverpool weighing up their options, the coming months could prove decisive for one of the club’s modern greats.