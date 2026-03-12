‘From what we hear…’ – David Ornstein issues Konate contract update amid ‘constructive’ talks

Images via Lewis Storey/Getty Images and The Athletic FC Podcast

David Ornstein has said that there’s been ‘constructive conversation’ regarding a potential new contract at Liverpool for Ibrahima Konate.

The defender is into the final four months of his current deal at Anfield and there’s been an abundance of speculation over his future, with Paul Joyce claiming in recent days that there ‘appears to have been little progress of late over reaching an agreement’ with the Frenchman.

However, another hugely trusted source has now issued a more encouraging update involving the 26-year-old as the expiry of his existing terms ticks ever closer.

Ornstein issues Konate contract update

Speaking on The Athletic FC Podcast regarding Konate’s contract situation, Ornstein claimed: “I think there’s constructive conversation around that one. I do think there is still a will on both sides – player and club – to try and find an agreement.

“It’s not there yet, but from what we hear, the conversations are continuing and are pretty cordial.”

Konate remains vital to Liverpool, so hopefully new contract will follow

The 26-year-old’s form has been up and down during an eventful season for him – he produced a series of excellent performances after returning from compassionate leave in January, but he then endured a ‘calamitous’ outing (in the words of Lewis Steele) in Liverpool’s defeat to Galatasaray this week.

However, with Arne Slot’s centre-back options being spread worryingly thin ever since Giovanni Leoni’s ACL injury six months ago, Konate has been a virtual ever-present in defence for the Reds, and he remains a vital presence in our starting line-up.

Even if the Frenchman pens a new contract, LFC would be wise to invest in that position in the summer, particularly with Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez seeing their current deals expire in June 2027, although the arrival of Jeremy Jacquet later this year will improve our defensive depth.

There isn’t a great deal of time remaining for Konate and Liverpool to reach an agreement on new terms, but it wasn’t until April last year that contract extensions were announced for his centre-back partner and Mo Salah, so there remains hope that the 26-year-old will soon follow suit.

Ornstein’s update would suggest that there’s a strong chance of the France international ultimately putting pen to paper on a new deal at Anfield, so let’s hope we get definitive news on that front soon.