Ekitike insists he can become the world’s best striker

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Hugo Ekitike believes he has the potential to become the best striker in world football, but the Liverpool forward admits he still has a long way to go.

The 23-year-old has quickly become an important figure in Arne Slot’s side, forming part of a young attacking core that looks central to Liverpool’s future.

Despite his growing influence, the French international insists he remains focused on improving every aspect of his game.

Speaking to Owen Hargreaves for TNT Sports, our No.22 explained that confidence and ambition are essential if a striker wants to reach the very top.

Ekitike said: “I think I can, I think I can. There’s room for improvement, I have to work more, progress, but obviously I’m where I wanted to be, and I am here.”

The Liverpool forward also revealed that pressure does not intimidate him.

Instead, the young attacker views expectations as something that motivates him to perform on the biggest stage.

He added: “When I say I’m not scared of anything, it’s like I don’t fear pressure. People have expectations of me and I actually love that.”

Learning from Messi, Mbappe and Neymar

A major part of Ekitike’s development came during his time at Paris Saint-Germain, where he shared a dressing room with Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

The Liverpool striker admitted it was difficult at times to match the level of players widely regarded among the best in football history.

However, the experience proved invaluable for his growth.

Ekitike told TNT Sports: “I can’t lie, it was difficult for me to go on the pitch and be able to do what they were doing on the same level.”

The France international explained that he had not yet reached the level of those iconic forwards.

But training and playing alongside them taught him crucial details about elite attacking play.

He said: “I think I’ve never reached that level yet. It was about learning on the pitch, training, I saw a lot of great things.”

Ekitike added that the lessons went far beyond technical skills.

He continued: “It’s not even just skills, I learned how to move without the ball, how I touch the ball, how I score goals, confidence in the game.”

Arne Slot has already shared his praise publicly for the forward who has been equally as public about the demands he puts on himself.

A confident future at Liverpool

Although his spell at PSG was challenging, the Liverpool striker now views that period as a vital stage in his development.

Ekitike reflected: “When I look back, it wasn’t a great time for me but I think that’s what I needed at that time.”

He added: “I learned so much, I’m so grateful to have been there with such good players.”

The forward even joked that sharing the pitch with Messi would always remain a special memory.

He said: “It’s a great picture I can put in my house because I played with the best player in the history of football. It was nice.”

With his confidence growing and experience increasing, Liverpool supporters will hope Ekitike’s ambition continues to translate into goals in the seasons ahead.