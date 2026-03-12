Forget Xabi Alonso: FSG already know the head coach they want to manage Liverpool after 2025/26

(Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Liverpool have not secured a pre-agreement with Xabi Alonso to take over from Arne Slot for the 2026/27 season.

That’s the verdict from TEAMtalk, though it remains to be seen just how patient the club’s hierarchy will remain should the Reds fail to secure Champions League football.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The Merseyside giants currently sit outside of the top five spots that are, for the time being, expected to yield involvement in Europe’s premier competition next term.

Xabi Alonso is not in line to replace Arne Slot

We know Alonso remains an appreciated quantity at Anfield, owing in no small part to his remarkable achievements at Bayer Leverkusen.

In fact, you’d be hard-pressed to find many in the game who feel that a short-lived stint at Real Madrid has harmed his stock in football to any significant degree.

Want more Empire of the Kop coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

That said, reports around Liverpool indicate that FSG are keen to stick with their current man, Arne Slot, even beyond the current campaign.

Indeed, David Ornstein already noted that: “The hierarchy are determined that he is the man to get things right.

“If they were looking at a recruitment process for coaches, he’s said to be the exact profile that they would be looking at, and that there’s not people on the market that they think better suit what they’re looking for, and they’re happy with him.”

Of course, all this comes with the caveat that there needs to be a clear improvement in Liverpool’s current situation.

Could Liverpool be forced to sack Slot?

If Liverpool should fall out of the Champions League and fail to lift silverware this term, it would be naive to suggest Slot’s future at the club won’t face any serious scrutiny.

To further that point, it’s very much the case that Liverpool tend to more closely guard any major secrets these days.

So any plans, or any contact with Xabi Alonso and his entourage, is sure to be kept well under wraps right up until the moment FSG choose to take drastic action.

Arne Slot is under pressure; he has to show improvement – he has to bring the joy back to the fans.

Failing that, Liverpool could very well end up turning to one of their favoured sons to bring the good times back to Anfield.