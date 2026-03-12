What Hugo Ekitike picked as his ‘best memory so far’ at Liverpool might surprise Reds fans

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Hugo Ekitike has pinpointed his ‘best memory so far’ from a prolific first season at Liverpool, and his selection might come as a surprise to some Reds supporters.

The Frenchman joined from Eintracht Frankfurt last July in a £79m deal (The Independent) and has gone on to rack up 16 goals in his debut campaign in English football, filling the void left by Alexander Isak’s absence due to a long-term injury.

The first of those strikes – against Crystal Palace in the Community Shield in August with a low finish from the edge of the penalty area – continues to be the one he cherishes the most.

Ekitike selects his ‘best memory so far’ at Liverpool

Speaking to Owen Hargreaves on The Breakdown for TNT Sports, Ekitike recounted the experience of netting at Wembley on his official debut for Liverpool.

The 23-year-old reflected: “I’m not going to lie, that was the first game that in my head everything was going so fast. I knew I had defenders behind me, but I knew I could do things quicker than them and it worked.

“Obviously, first game, at Wembley, I think it’s the biggest stadium I’ve ever been to. Everything was so big. I couldn’t hear anything when I scored. It’s such a good memory, I think that’s my best memory so far.”

Which Ekitike goals have stood out the most so far at Liverpool?

It might seem surprising that Ekitike’s favourite Liverpool moment so far came in a match that we lost on penalties, and in a fixture which tends to be swiftly forgotten about once the Premier League and Champions League swing into action.

However, scoring at Wembley clearly means a lot to the Frenchman, and privately he’ll no doubt have felt enormous relief to have netted on his debut for the Reds, in stark contrast to Florian Wirtz’s wait until our final match of 2025 to get off the mark.

The 23-year-old has come up with a few notable goals for LFC – there was one on his Anfield debut against Bournemouth on the opening night of the Premier League, one on his return to Frankfurt in a 5-1 win in October, and one after just 46 seconds in the home victory over Brighton in December.

Ekitike has yet to have a truly ‘standout’ goal for Liverpool in terms of a stoppage-time winner, an especially outrageous strike or a decisive one in a high-stakes fixture against a major rival, but Liverpool fans will be grateful for his consistent quantity of goals in a red shirt during a tough season for the team as a whole.

Hopefully the supply will remain steady from the Frenchman – who Gabriel Agbonlahor branded in February as ‘the best striker in the Premier League’ on form – and he’ll have a few of the clutch moments in which Divock Origi specialised in his time with the Reds.