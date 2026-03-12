James Pearce delivers brutal verdict on Liverpool player after 1-0 loss

Ibou Konate has come in for heavy criticism after Liverpool’s 1-0 defeat to Galatasaray, with James Pearce describing the Frenchman’s display as arguably the most worrying part of the night for us.

Writing for The Athletic, Pearce focused on the centre-back’s difficult evening in Istanbul after what had been a much stronger run of form since the turn of the year.

The Liverpool reporter wrote: “Ibrahima Konate’s performance was arguably the most concerning.”

That is a strong line, especially given how important the 26-year-old has become for Arne Slot with our defensive options stretched.

He wrote: “This was a throwback to earlier in the season when he looked so rash and nervy.”

Konate endured a miserable night in Turkey

There were several moments that summed up Konate’s struggles.

Pearce highlighted the first-half miss from Wilfried Singo’s cross, where Victor Osimhen should have punished us, before our No.5 made another mess of a back-pass after the interval and was fortunate to see a second Galatasaray goal ruled out.

The Athletic journalist also noted that Konate’s apparent equaliser being disallowed for handball only added to the sense of a miserable evening for the defender.

Pearce wrote: “The defender’s miserable night was compounded when Dominik Szoboszlai’s corner bobbled into the net off him for an apparent equaliser that was quickly ruled out due to handball.”

That moment remains a huge talking point, especially as UEFA later explained the decision by saying he had directly scored with his right arm.

Slot needs Konate to bounce back quickly

The most worrying part for us is that Konate is not a fringe player who can simply be taken out of the spotlight for a while.

Joe Gomez and Konate were both criticised after the game, while Pearce also pointed out that the centre-back completed only 22 of his 32 passes, giving him the lowest pass completion rate of any Liverpool outfield starter.

That matters because Slot needs his defenders to stay calm and reliable in these high-pressure moments.

With Tottenham up next and then the second leg against Galatasaray at Anfield, Liverpool need a far sharper response.

Pearce’s conclusion was clear.

He wrote: “Given what’s at stake for Liverpool in the coming weeks, Slot needs him to quickly bounce back from this performance.”