Liverpool drop official Thursday afternoon announcement for the 2026/27 season

Liverpool Football Club has now confirmed that tickets are available on general sale for the side’s pre-season tour of the USA.

The Merseyside giants are set to take on fellow Premier League outfits Sunderland and Leeds United, and rising EFL force Wrexham.

Arne Slot’s men will take on the Black Cats at Nashville’s Geodis Park (July 25), the Red Dragons at Yankee Stadium (July 29), before completing their final trip against the Whites at Soldier Field (August 2).

Liverpool confirm pre-season tour fixtures on general sale

Tickets for Liverpool’s pre-season tour of the United States have already been released in an ‘initial pre-sale period’, according to the official club website.

However, supporters can now secure the remaining tickets on general sale with further details provided via Ticketmaster.

Tickets are now on general sale for our three pre-season fixtures in the USA this summer 🙌🎟️ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 12, 2026

Where did Liverpool tour ahead of the 2025/26 season?

Following their Premier League title win of 2024/25, the Reds embarked on a tour of Asia. Liverpool travelled to Hong Kong and Japan (a first-ever visit), facing off against Yokohama F. Marinos and AC Milan.

The English champions had previously visited Singapore in 2023, then under the reign of Jurgen Klopp, and were last in Hong Kong in 2017.

A trip to the United States of America marks Liverpool’s first visit since the summer of 2019, intriguingly, before the club went on to lift a first Premier League title in three decades.

With Liverpool evidently destined to miss out on that honour this season, we’ll be hoping our upcoming trip to the continent can lay the groundwork for the same success next term.