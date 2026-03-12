Liverpool handed concerning Alisson injury prediction before Sunday

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool could be forced to cope without Alisson Becker for a little longer after a fresh injury prediction suggested the Brazilian may not return immediately.

The goalkeeper missed the Champions League defeat to Galatasaray earlier this week after suffering discomfort in training.

That setback forced Arne Slot to turn to Giorgi Mamardashvili in Istanbul, with the Georgian making only his second appearance for Liverpool since November.

With Tottenham due to visit Anfield this weekend, the question now is whether the Brazilian No.1 will recover in time to return between the posts.

However, a new assessment suggests Liverpool supporters may need to wait slightly longer.

According to FourFourTwo, there is a possibility that Slot opts not to rush the Brazilian international back into the starting line-up.

The outlet wrote: “We think Alisson may be given a little longer, given the tight turnaround, with Mamardashvili one of the only goalkeepers not to have pulled a European blunder this week.”

Liverpool waiting for Slot update on Alisson

The same report also suggested that more clarity should emerge very soon when Slot faces the media.

FourFourTwo added: “Expect Slot to be asked about Alisson and others for Liverpool in his pre-match press conference at the AXA Training Centre tomorrow (Friday 13 March).”

That press conference could provide the first real indication of whether the 33-year-old will be available for the Premier League meeting with Spurs.

Paul Joyce of The Times previously confirmed the Brazilian had picked up the issue earlier in the week.

Joyce wrote: “Alisson will miss Liverpool’s Champions League game with Galatasaray having complained of discomfort after Monday’s training session.”

The journalist also explained that the Brazil international had not travelled with the squad for the trip to Turkey.

He added: “The goalkeeper has not travelled to Istanbul with the rest of Arne Slot’s squad, which amounts to an untimely injury setback. Giorgi Mamardashvili is in line to deputise.”

Liverpool’s reliance on Alisson

Even though Mamardashvili produced a respectable display in Istanbul, Liverpool always look far more secure with Alisson in goal.

The Brazil international remains one of the most influential players in Slot’s squad and arguably one of the finest goalkeepers in world football, which make transfer rumours of an Anfield exit rather worrying.

Liverpool’s defensive structure also appears far calmer with the experienced stopper organising from behind the back line.

That is why many supporters will be hoping Slot receives positive news ahead of Sunday’s match.

With Tottenham arriving at Anfield and the Champions League second leg against Galatasaray looming, Liverpool could certainly use their No.1 goalkeeper back as soon as possible.