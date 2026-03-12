Liverpool players on brink of Champions League suspension before decisive tie

(Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Liverpool must carefully manage discipline in the second leg against Galatasaray after two key players moved closer to a Champions League suspension during the first meeting in Istanbul.

Arne Slot’s side lost 1-0 at RAMS Park, meaning the Reds must overturn the deficit at Anfield if they want to progress to the quarter-finals of the competition.

However, the match also created a potential disciplinary concern for Liverpool ahead of the return leg.

According to a report by the Liverpool ECHO, two Liverpool players are now walking a disciplinary tightrope in Europe.

The report explained that captain Virgil van Dijk and midfielder Ryan Gravenberch both picked up yellow cards during the first leg against the Turkish champions.

That booking situation means the Liverpool captain and the Dutch midfielder are now one caution away from suspension.

Liverpool players must avoid costly bookings

The Liverpool ECHO outlined the consequences if either player is booked in the second leg.

The report stated: “The Reds will have no players ruled out through suspension.

“However, bookings for captain Virgil van Dijk and fellow Dutchman Ryan Gravenberch on Tuesday mean they join Curtis Jones on walking a disciplinary tightrope.”

That means three Liverpool players are currently at risk of missing a potential quarter-final if they are cautioned again.

The article added: “All three players now have two cautions to their name in the Champions League and should they receive another in the second leg against Galatasaray, they would miss the first leg of a quarter-final showdown with either Chelsea or holders Paris Saint-Germain.”

With Liverpool needing to attack the game to overturn the deficit, maintaining discipline could become an important factor.

The Champions League’s yellow card rules also mean the situation will not reset immediately.

The Liverpool ECHO report explained: “An amnesty only arrives on completion of the quarter-finals when all yellow card totals expire.”

Galatasaray suffer suspension blow

While Liverpool face a disciplinary risk, Galatasaray have already been hit by a suspension for the second leg.

Former Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez will miss the match after receiving a late booking in the first leg.

The Liverpool ECHO reported: “It was Sanchez’s third caution of this season’s competition and, with Champions League rules dictating any player who receives three yellow cards… is banned for the next game, he will sit out the second leg.”

Liverpool will hope to take advantage of that absence as they attempt to turn the tie around at Anfield.

After the frustrating defeat in Istanbul, midfielder Ryan Gravenberch admitted the performance was not good enough but insisted the Reds remain confident of progressing.

Our squad’s mentality has been questioned by Stephen Warnock and perhaps the best example of this will be how our trio deal with the pressure of being one bad tackle away from missing the next game – if we get there.