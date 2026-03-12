Goal and assist: Liverpool scouts watched 24y/o winger star in surprise away win in recent days

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Liverpool scouts were reportedly in attendance to witness a headline-grabbing performance from one winger in a notable victory for his team in recent days.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Having been knocked out of the Champions League last month after a narrow aggregate defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, Monaco got revenge on their domestic rivals with a 3-1 victory at the Parc des Princes last Friday in Ligue 1.

The surprise result boosted the Monegasques’ hopes of European qualification while also providing another twist in a compelling title race which has seen Lens move to within a point of Luis Enrique’s table-topping outfit.

Liverpool scouts watched Akliouche score in win over PSG

According to Graeme Bailey for TEAMtalk, Liverpool had scouts at the game in Paris last weekend to watch Maghnes Akliouche, who opened the scoring and later supplied the assist for Folarin Balogun’s clinching goal.

Manchester United were also believed to have scouted the 24-year-old winger in Monaco’s win over PSG, while Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United have reportedly been tracking the player for more than a year.

Are Liverpool likely to make a move for Akliouche?

Liverpool had been linked with a move for Akliouche last summer without anything materialising – could they go back in for him after watching him conquer the European champions?

While his goal and assist at the Parc des Princes were the obvious headline acts, his underying numbers from Sofascore quantify an all-round man-of-the-match performance from the France international.

Maghnes Akliouche v PSG Goals 1 Assists 1 Dribble success 100% Key passes 2 Duels won 4/7

Former Reds winger Takumi Minamino – now a teammate of his at Monaco – has previously spoken of the ‘huge potential’ that the 24-year-old boasts (football.london), and he picked the ideal occasion on which to put in an eye-catching display.

However, whether Liverpool would prioritise a move for Akliouche over other Anfield-linked wingers such as Michael Olise and Yan Diomande is another matter. The Frenchman has six goals and seven assists in 34 matches this season, less than Mo Salah’s return of nine and eight respectively from 32 games.

Considering the criticism that the Egyptian has shipped whilst still outperforming his Monaco counterpart, it’d be legitimate to ask whether a move for the latter would be the shrewdest decision from the Reds.

Nonetheless, having excelled against PSG, the scouting reports on the 24-year-old are sure to be glowing.