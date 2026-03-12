Report: Liverpool to ‘step up their interest’ in Serie A beast after ‘positive’ scouting missions

(Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly set to ‘step up’ their rumoured interest in a Serie A defender who’s also wanted by Manchester United.

The Premier League champions have already moved to bolster their centre-back ranks this year with the acquisition of Jeremy Jacquet – who’ll join from Rennes in the summer – and they appear to have their eyes on another French defender, judging by recent reports.

According to Mark Brus for the Daily Briefing, the two northwest rivals have been scouting Pierre Kalulu of Juventus, while three other English sides in Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Aston Villa are also credited with interest.

Liverpool receive ‘positive’ feedback on Kalulu after scouting missions

The transfer reporter was told by one close source: “[Manchester] United and Liverpool have had scouts watch Kalulu play recently and the feedback has been very positive.

“United are looking at a long list of options and Kalulu is one they really like. We can also expect Liverpool to step up their interest, whether or not they lose Ibrahima Konate.”

How has Kalulu been performing for Juventus?

David Ornstein has indicated that talks over a new deal for Konate (whose contract expires in June) are progressing positively, but if the Frenchman doesn’t remain at Anfield for next season, could his compatriot at Juventus be a worthy replacement?

Kalulu is only a year younger than the Reds’ number 5 and has racked up almost 200 appearances across two elite Italian clubs in the Bianconeri and AC Milan. Also, similar to Joe Gomez, he can easily switch between playing at centre-back or right-back, depending on the team’s needs.

The 25-year-old has remained within the 6.6 to 7.1 bracket this season in terms of Sofascore rating, with recent months seeing him reach the upper end of that scale, and Fotmob statistics show that he’s one of the foremost defenders in Serie A when it comes to chance creation.

Kalulu in 2025/26 Serie A Per 90 minutes Percentile among positional peers Chances created 1.21 99th (top 1%) Big chances created 0.34 97th Successful crosses 0.53 96th Expected assists (xA) 0.09 96th Assists 0.11 94th

The Football Transfers website cites his current market value at €33m (£28.5m), although we suspect that a regular starter for Juventus in his mid-20s would command a significantly higher fee if the Turin club are to sell him in the summer.

With Man United also understood to be in the mix for Kalulu, Liverpool may be especially eager to win the race for the Frenchman so that their arch-rivals don’t. It’s an intriguing situation to keep an eye out for in the coming weeks and months.