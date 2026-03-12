Romano reveals what Alisson really wants amid Liverpool transfer talk

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker reportedly wants to remain at Anfield despite growing speculation about his long-term future.

The Brazilian missed the recent Champions League defeat to Galatasaray through injury, leaving Giorgi Mamardashvili to deputise in Istanbul.

With the 32-year-old approaching the latter stages of his contract and links emerging from Italy, questions have been raised about whether Liverpool could eventually move on from their long-serving No.1.

However, transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has now provided an update on the situation.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, via Rousing the Kop, Romano suggested the goalkeeper’s preference is to continue his career with Liverpool.

Romano explained: “Many stories in Italy on Alisson Becker, what’s going to happen with Alisson?”

The journalist then outlined the current message coming from the player’s camp.

He said: “Now he’s injured, he’s under contract until 2027. The message from Alisson’s camp is that the player really wants to continue at Liverpool.”

Alisson wants to stay at Liverpool

According to Romano, the Brazilian international intends to honour his current contract at Anfield before making any major decisions about his future.

Romano said: “He really wants to fulfil his contract, one more season, 2027, and then eventually consider his future.”

That position suggests Liverpool are not currently facing an immediate decision regarding their long-term goalkeeper situation.

The Italian reporter added that discussions about the squad’s direction will likely take place at the end of the campaign.

Romano explained: “At the moment his desire is to continue at Liverpool. At the end of the season there’ll be a Liverpool review on the players, on the manager and all the people involved at the club.”

Interest emerging from Italy

While the Brazilian appears settled at Anfield for now, Romano did confirm that interest from Italy exists.

Two major Serie A clubs are believed to be monitoring the situation.

He said: “Inter and Juventus are looking for a goalkeeper and Alisson could be an interesting option, but it depends on the club.”

Liverpool will be hoping the Brazilian returns to fitness soon after missing the trip to Turkey.

Paul Joyce previously reported that Alisson was ruled out after suffering discomfort following a training session before the Galatasaray match.

His absence highlighted just how important the Brazil international remains to Liverpool.

Although Mamardashvili performed admirably in difficult circumstances, the team’s defensive structure often looks far calmer when Alisson is behind it.

For now, Romano’s update suggests the club’s No.1 still sees his future on Merseyside.