Slot waiting as ‘untenable’ manager future hangs over Liverpool clash

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s upcoming Premier League clash at Anfield could arrive at a pivotal moment for Tottenham boss Igor Tudor after fresh reports suggested his job is already under serious threat.

Both clubs head into Sunday’s meeting under pressure following difficult results in Europe earlier in the week.

Arne Slot’s side suffered a 1-0 defeat to Galatasaray in the Champions League, leaving us needing to overturn a deficit in the second leg at Anfield.

Tottenham endured an even worse night, collapsing to a heavy defeat against Atletico Madrid.

According to the Daily Mail, the fallout from that loss immediately triggered internal discussions at Spurs about the future of their interim head coach.

The report explained how senior figures at the club moved quickly to assess the situation after the team returned from Spain.

The newspaper wrote: “Tottenham CEO Vinai Venkatesham arrived at the club’s training ground around 8.45am today as the inquest began into Tuesday night’s disastrous defeat at Atletico Madrid.”

Tudor under pressure before Liverpool clash

Tudor’s position has come under scrutiny after criticism of how he handled goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky during the defeat.

The young shot-stopper was substituted after only 17 minutes, a decision that reportedly sparked significant backlash.

According to the Daily Mail, the Croatian manager’s handling of the situation raised concerns about his leadership.

The report stated: “Tudor was heavily criticised for his handling of goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky and his obvious lack of compassion after humiliating the 22-year-old by substituting him on 17 minutes then failing to offer any conciliatory words as he trudged off the pitch.”

The same report also suggested many observers now believe the 47-year-old’s role may already be beyond saving.

It added: “Many view Tudor’s position as untenable but Tottenham have little in the way of alternatives.”

Despite the speculation, the expectation remains that the former Juventus defender will still be in the dugout when Spurs arrive at Anfield this weekend.

The Daily Mail noted that the club still plan for him to conduct media duties ahead of the fixture.

They wrote: “The club maintain Tudor will take press conference duties on Friday at 1.30pm ahead of the weekend game against Liverpool.”

He gave little away about his trip to Anfield, after the defeat in Madrid and it’s likely little more will be shared by Tudor on Friday.

High stakes meeting at Anfield

That means Sunday’s meeting could become a crucial moment for both managers.

Tottenham currently sit just one point above the relegation zone and arrive at Anfield in poor form.

At the same time, Slot is also dealing with pressure after inconsistent results across recent weeks.

Liverpool will hope to capitalise on Spurs’ problems, particularly given the injury issues affecting the North London club ahead of the match.

A strong response at Anfield would ease some of the pressure around the Reds.

But for Tudor, another heavy defeat could leave his position even more difficult to defend.