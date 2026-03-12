Souness refuses to answer key question about Slot’s Liverpool future

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has admitted the Reds need to improve but refused to answer a direct question about Arne Slot’s job security.

The former Liverpool captain and manager was speaking on talkSPORT about the team’s recent performances.

Slot’s side suffered a frustrating 1-0 loss in Istanbul during the first leg of their last-16 tie, meaning Liverpool must overturn the deficit at Anfield to keep their European hopes alive.

While criticism has grown around the team’s inconsistent form, Souness suggested the challenges Liverpool are facing are not entirely unexpected.

The Scot believes opponents have increasingly found ways to disrupt Liverpool’s style of play.

Souness said: “Teams are not saying to Liverpool ‘we’re at Anfield today. Let’s give them a really nice game of football and let’s play the way they want us to play’.”

The former midfielder also pointed to the physical nature of games against Liverpool.

He explained: “If you play for Liverpool that is the price on the ticket. You’re going to be confronted by raw aggression… you’re gonna be confronted by people wasting time.

“You’re gonna be confronted by people launching into the box. Deal with it, embrace it.”

Souness highlights Liverpool problems

Despite defending the idea that tough matches are part of playing for Liverpool, our former boss acknowledged that several areas of the team’s performance have dropped off this season.

One issue raised by the Scot was the team’s intensity when out of possession.

Souness said: “They’re not as aggressive when they don’t have the ball. When you close down you have to do it collectively.”

He also questioned the overall balance within the side.

The former Liverpool manager added: “Some of them are very good on the ball, but not so good at working hard when you don’t have the ball.”

Another concern highlighted by the 72-year-old was the form of Mo Salah.

Souness said: “You have to point out that Salah has not turned up this year. The numbers tell you that.”

Souness avoids Slot sack question

When asked directly whether Slot must win the Champions League to keep his job, Souness chose not to give a clear answer.

Instead, focusing on the need for improvement within the squad.

He said: “I won’t answer that one. I just know that they have to improve.”

Later in the interview, Souness again avoided speculation over the manager’s future.

He explained: “I’m not going to get into that. I know what you want me to say. I think Liverpool is a great football club and historically they give the managers lots and lots of time to get it right.”

Ryan Gravenberch has already admitted the performance against Galatasaray was not good enough but insisted the team believes the tie can still be turned around at Anfield.

Meanwhile, Jermaine Pennant has also criticised some of Slot’s decisions after the defeat in Istanbul.

For now, though, Souness believes the focus should remain on improving performances rather than debating the Liverpool manager’s future.