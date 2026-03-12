Trent Alexander-Arnold makes Anfield comparison after Real Madrid victory

(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Trent Alexander-Arnold appeared to reference Anfield while discussing the atmosphere at the Santiago Bernabeu following Real Madrid’s impressive Champions League victory over Manchester City.

The Spanish giants defeated City 3-0 in the first leg of their last-16 tie, producing another memorable European performance at home.

After the match, the former Liverpool defender reflected on the significance of nights like that at the Bernabeu.

Speaking on CBS Sports, the England international compared the stadium with another ground famous for its European atmosphere.

Alexander-Arnold said: “I think not many people expected this result tonight… because of the way we played recently and the results we’ve been having recently.”

The right-back added that belief inside the stadium helped drive Real Madrid’s performance.

He explained: “But at the end of the day, we’re Real Madrid. We believe in ourselves and you know the special nights that happen here.”

Alexander-Arnold references Anfield atmosphere

The former Liverpool academy graduate then made a comment that clearly pointed to his experiences at Anfield.

Although he did not mention the stadium by name, the reference was obvious given his long career with the Reds before moving to Madrid.

Alexander-Arnold said: “I’ve been fortunate enough to play for two clubs who are renowned for very special nights in their home stadium.”

He then added: “And tonight I experienced another one.”

For Liverpool supporters, the comment serves as a reminder of just how closely the defender was associated with Anfield for many years.

The right-back made more than 300 appearances for the club and played a major role in several famous European nights.

Life in Spain hasn’t been smooth sailing and links to a transfer exit have already been shared, though these comments came after a better night for Los Blancos.

A complicated relationship with Liverpool supporters

However, Alexander-Arnold’s departure from Liverpool continues to divide opinion among fans.

Many supporters were frustrated that the England international ran down his contract before leaving for Real Madrid, particularly after previously speaking about his ambition to captain the club.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher explained why the reaction from supporters has often been hostile.

Carragher said supporters felt strongly because the right-back had presented himself as a lifelong fan playing for the club.

Despite that complicated relationship, Alexander-Arnold’s comments on CBS showed that Anfield still holds a special place in his memory.

Few stadiums in world football produce nights like it.

And even for a player now wearing white in Madrid, that reputation clearly remains impossible to ignore.