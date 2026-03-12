‘We will win the league next year’ – Phil Thompson makes bold Liverpool claim

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

A difficult run of results has led to growing scrutiny of Liverpool this season, but former captain Phil Thompson believes the club will emerge stronger and could even win the Premier League next year.

Arne Slot’s side have endured an inconsistent campaign despite still competing in multiple competitions and remaining in the race for Champions League qualification.

The Dutchman has won 62 of his first 100 matches in charge of Liverpool, matching a record previously set by legendary manager Kenny Dalglish.

Despite that impressive statistic, some supporters have questioned the direction of the team after a series of uneven performances.

However, speaking on The Official Liverpool FC Podcast, Thompson urged fans to keep faith with the manager.

The former Liverpool defender believes the circumstances surrounding the squad have made this season particularly difficult.

Thompson said: “We don’t know what is going to happen between now and the end of the season. We could win two trophies, you just don’t know. I’m not in agreement that this guy should be under pressure.”

Thompson backs Slot despite Liverpool criticism

Our former skipper acknowledged the season has not been perfect but argued that the broader context around the squad must be considered.

According to the ex-centre-back, injuries and major changes within the team have played a significant role in Liverpool’s inconsistent performances.

He said: “He has done well. I’m not saying it’s been perfect this year… No, it’s been difficult. I was not expecting anything different from this, from what’s happened.”

The former Liverpool assistant manager also referenced the impact of difficult moments around the squad and the disruption caused by injuries.

Thompson added: “So all the things that have gone on have been difficult, it has been quite traumatic.”

Bold prediction for Liverpool’s future

Despite the challenges, the Scouser believes Liverpool’s long-term outlook under Slot remains extremely positive.

Thompson even made a striking prediction about what could happen once the squad fully settles.

He said: “I’ll predict something now; I don’t care what happens, we will win the league next year. Because I think once this is all settled down, this team will win the league.”

That optimistic view contrasts with some of the criticism surrounding the current team.

Former Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant recently criticised Slot’s decisions after the defeat to Galatasaray, writing: “Ok I’m done with slot now… please anyone tell make it make sense please.”

Meanwhile, former defender Stephen Warnock suggested there may be deeper issues within the squad.

Warnock told BBC Radio 5 Live: “There’s a mentality problem at the club at the moment.”

For Thompson, though, the message is clear.

Patience with Slot could ultimately bring Liverpool our 21st league title next season.