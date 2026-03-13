Arne Slot admits Alisson return is ‘not 100% sure’ yet

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool could still welcome Alisson Becker back for Sunday’s Premier League clash with Tottenham, although Arne Slot has admitted the goalkeeper’s availability is not yet guaranteed.

The Brazilian international missed the Champions League defeat to Galatasaray earlier this week after suffering discomfort during training.

With Spurs set to visit Anfield on Sunday afternoon, the Liverpool head coach has now provided the latest update on the situation.

Speaking on Friday morning at the AXA Training Centre, Slot explained that the goalkeeper had been working with the medical staff but could still rejoin the squad.

The Liverpool manager said: “He’s been with the physios and with rehab, we are training today so let’s see if he can join the team session.”

The Dutch coach admitted that he is hopeful about the situation, although the final decision had not yet been made.

Slot added: “That’s something I expect but not 100% sure yet but I haven’t spoken to him, or the medical staff this morning. I’m hopeful but not 100% sure.”

Slot explains Alisson injury problem

Slot also clarified exactly how the injury occurred, revealing the issue came during a routine action in training.

The Liverpool boss explained that the problem was very minor but arrived at an unfortunate moment in the schedule.

He said: “He felt something when he passed the ball in one of his muscles so, after we checked it it was so minor, we felt it wouldn’t take very long.”

However, the quick turnaround between matches meant the Brazil international had to miss the trip to Istanbul.

Slot added: “As always, the games follow up so fast, he had to miss the one against Galatasaray and hopefully he’s available for Sunday.”

The Liverpool head coach also suggested that even if the goalkeeper cannot face Tottenham, the recovery timeline should not be long.

He continued: “If not, definitely against Galatasaray [at Anfield next week].”

Liverpool keen to have Alisson back

The Brazilian remains one of Liverpool’s most influential players, even though he’s linked with an exit, and his absence in Turkey highlighted just how important he is to the team.

Paul Joyce previously confirmed the setback, writing in The Times: “Alisson will miss Liverpool’s Champions League game with Galatasaray having complained of discomfort after Monday’s training session.”

Joyce also noted that the goalkeeper did not travel with the squad for the fixture in Istanbul.

The report added: “The goalkeeper has not travelled to Istanbul with the rest of Arne Slot’s squad, which amounts to an untimely injury setback. Giorgi Mamardashvili is in line to deputise.”

With a crucial Premier League fixture approaching and the Champions League second leg against Galatasaray looming next week, Liverpool supporters will now wait to see whether Alisson is fit enough to return between the posts.