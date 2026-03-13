Arne Slot pinpoints moment Liverpool performance collapsed vs Galatasaray

(Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Arne Slot believes one key moment changed the entire momentum of the Champions League defeat against Galatasaray earlier this week.

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The Reds were beaten 1-0 in Istanbul, leaving us with work to do in the second leg at Anfield if we want to reach the quarter-finals of the competition.

Many supporters felt Liverpool’s performance levels dropped sharply after a promising start, something our head coach acknowledged when speaking on Friday morning at the AXA Training Centre.

Slot admitted the team began the match well but allowed the game to swing in Galatasaray’s favour after conceding.

The Liverpool boss explained: “I think in the first 15, 20 minutes we were ‘at it’ or ‘on it’, I don’t exactly know how you say this.”

He continued: “Three or four moments where we should have scored and then there was a moment that completely changed the momentum of the game, conceding a set-piece.”

Slot highlights Liverpool’s recurring problem

According to Slot, conceding from a set-piece once again proved costly and triggered a visible shift in confidence.

The Dutchman was clear that Liverpool must respond better to those situations.

He said: “Not for the first time in this season, that changed the momentum of the game completely.”

The 47-year-old also acknowledged that the overall display was below Liverpool’s usual standard.

Slot admitted: “But I agree with you, we didn’t play our best game of the season, that’s also completely clear.”

However, the Liverpool manager still believes the team created enough chances to score during the match.

He added: “For an away game in Europe, we were able to generate enough chances to score a goal, more than a few other teams were able to create in an away game in the Champions League.”

Liverpool confidence remains despite criticism

The bigger issue, according to Slot, is that Liverpool continue to struggle with converting chances while also conceding from the limited opportunities we allow.

He explained: “We’ve struggled throughout this whole season with converting the chances we’ve got. And unfortunately, we have the bad cocktail of conceding goals from the few chances we are conceding.”

The defeat drew strong reactions from former players.

John Aldridge described the performance as “a horrible watch”, while Jermaine Pennant criticised the team and questioned some late substitutions.

Despite those concerns, Slot believes the upcoming home matches can help Liverpool regain momentum.

He said: “I have a lot of confidence that we are able to do better because of the quality players we are having and because of the fact that the upcoming two games are played at home.”

With Tottenham visiting Anfield before the return leg against Galatasaray, Liverpool now have an immediate chance to respond.