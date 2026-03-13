Arne Slot says Ngumoha ‘could start’ for Liverpool soon

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Arne Slot has suggested Rio Ngumoha could soon start for Liverpool after the young winger impressed during his early opportunities in the first team.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Supporters have been calling for the teenager to receive more minutes in recent weeks, particularly as Liverpool’s attack has struggled for consistency.

With Mo Salah and Cody Gakpo both short of form at times this season, the emergence of the academy winger has provided a fresh option for our head coach.

Speaking on Friday morning at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the Premier League clash with Tottenham, Slot confirmed the youngster is firmly in his plans.

The Liverpool boss said: “Rio is a player that could start for us.”

However, the 47-year-old also explained that the club have been careful with how they manage the teenager’s development.

Slot explains Liverpool ‘balancing act’ with Ngumoha

Slot revealed that Ngumoha’s training load has been monitored closely to avoid injuries that can sometimes affect young players breaking into senior football.

The Liverpool manager said: “This season we’ve treated him carefully.

“I think I’ve said something about that before, that he cannot be too many days in a row on the pitch because of stress fractures players of these ages sometimes have and have had here in this club.”

The Dutchman pointed to Jayden Danns as an example of how young talents sometimes require careful management.

Despite those precautions, Ngumoha has already started to receive more opportunities in recent weeks.

Slot highlighted that progress during the press conference.

He explained: “I think I’ve said a month ago that he would get more playing time and I think we’ve all seen that; coming in for a longer spell of times, starting against Wolves.”

Liverpool youngster could feature in busy schedule

The upcoming schedule may create further chances for Ngumoha to play.

Liverpool face another intense run of fixtures with three games scheduled within seven days, which means rotation could become essential.

Slot acknowledged that situation when discussing the youngster’s chances.

He said: “He’s definitely an option to start in one of the upcoming three games.”

That news will encourage many Liverpool supporters who have been impressed by the winger’s early performances.

Andy Robertson recently praised the teenager after the Wolves victory, saying: “I thought [Ngumoha] was excellent… his decision-making was spot on.”

John Aldridge has also urged Slot to start the youngster against Tottenham, arguing the talented attacker deserves the opportunity to prove himself.

With Liverpool needing fresh energy in attack, the coming weeks may present Ngumoha with his biggest chance yet.