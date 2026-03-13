Chris Sutton says Liverpool ‘surely can’t lose’ to Tottenham

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been backed to defeat Tottenham this weekend, with Chris Sutton insisting it is difficult to see Spurs getting anything at Anfield given their current problems.

Arne Slot’s side welcome the North London club to Merseyside on Sunday knowing a strong performance could restore confidence after the disappointing Champions League defeat to Galatasaray.

That loss in Istanbul has increased the pressure slightly on Liverpool ahead of the second leg, but Tottenham arrive in even worse form.

Spurs suffered a heavy Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid earlier in the week and the fallout from that result has intensified scrutiny around interim boss Igor Tudor.

Speaking via BBC Sport, Sutton was scathing about Tottenham’s current situation before making his prediction for the match.

The former Premier League striker said: “How on earth can anyone back Spurs to get anything at the moment?”

Sutton then took a swipe at Tudor’s management during the difficult spell.

He added: “Igor Tudor is making me look like I was a competent manager when I was in charge of Lincoln.”

Sutton criticises Tottenham chaos before Liverpool clash

The BBC pundit believes Tottenham’s problems extend far beyond results, suggesting the atmosphere around the club has become increasingly unstable.

Sutton also criticised Tudor’s approach to dealing with players publicly.

He said: “It might be the done thing in Croatia or Italy to go into a club and tell the players some truths and say they are rubbish, but it is one thing doing it behind closed doors, and another to do it publicly.”

There are already serious questions being asked about the Croatian coach’s future.

Reports earlier this week suggested Tottenham officials held discussions about the situation following the defeat in Madrid, with many observers viewing Tudor’s position as increasingly difficult to sustain.

The under pressure boss spoke about the Reds in Madrid and will be out for some form of salvation in L4.

Despite that speculation, the expectation remains that the 47-year-old will still be in charge when Spurs travel to Anfield.

Liverpool still backed despite recent struggles

While Sutton criticised Tottenham heavily, the pundit admitted Liverpool have not looked entirely convincing either.

The Reds produced a poor performance in Istanbul on Tuesday and must now overturn a deficit in the Champions League second leg.

Sutton acknowledged that reality.

He said: “Liverpool are far from convincing either, mind you. It’s not impossible that Spurs scramble a win here because Arne Slot’s side were lousy in Turkey on Tuesday.”

Even so, the former striker still believes Liverpool should have enough quality to win.

Sutton concluded: “Slot has got the second leg against Galatasaray to think about, and they will make changes, but they surely can’t lose to Tottenham, can they?”

His prediction for the match was clear.

Sutton’s prediction: 2-0.