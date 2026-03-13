Ekitike says one Liverpool teammate makes him ‘shine’

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Hugo Ekitike has revealed just how much he enjoys playing alongside Florian Wirtz, explaining that the German playmaker helps him shine in attack.

The two attackers arrived at Anfield during a blockbuster summer transfer window and already appear to be forming an exciting partnership under Arne Slot.

Wirtz joined Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen in a deal reportedly worth £116m, briefly making him the most expensive signing in British football history.

Although the 22-year-old initially needed time to adjust to the Premier League, the German international has now begun to show exactly why Liverpool invested so heavily.

The creative midfielder has registered 13 goal contributions and continues to grow in influence within Slot’s attacking system.

For Ekitike, having a player like Wirtz operating just behind him makes the striker’s role far easier.

Speaking to Owen Hargreaves for TNT Sports, our No.22 was clear about how much he values the partnership.

Ekitike said: “In this team, I think he’s the player I like to play with the most.

“I like the other players as well, but when you play as a striker and you have a No.10 that understands football so much and wants to play the same football as you, it makes things easy.”

Ekitike believes partnership with Wirtz can produce big things

The Liverpool forward also revealed that he had already spoken to Wirtz about how well they could combine together in the future.

The 23-year-old striker explained that both players quickly realised their styles complement each other.

Ekitike said: “I told him that if we play together, we’re going to do great things. If he gives me the ball, I give it back and things will happen.”

The French attacker believes the German international’s creativity will continue to produce goals and assists as their understanding grows.

He added: “I enjoy playing with him so much, and I know he’s a player who can give me so many assists throughout the season.”

That belief in Wirtz’s quality reflects the confidence already building within Liverpool’s attack.

The striker concluded by explaining just how valuable it is to have a creative player capable of elevating the performances of those around him.

Ekitike said: “That’s good to have a player on this on your side that can make you shine.”

Liverpool building their future around young attackers

Ekitike’s comments also underline the long-term attacking project Liverpool appear to be building under Slot.

The French forward has already spoken about his ambition to become one of the best strikers in world football.

He previously said: “I think I can, I think I can… there’s room for improvement, I have to work more, progress.”

Meanwhile Wirtz has continued to earn praise for his growing influence in Liverpool’s midfield.

Speaking on TNT Sports earlier this season, Owen Hargreaves even suggested the Germany international had already become Liverpool’s most important player.

Hargreaves said: “I think right now Wirtz is Liverpool’s best player.”

With the pair beginning to build chemistry on the pitch, Liverpool supporters will hope their partnership can develop into one of the Premier League’s most dangerous attacking combinations.