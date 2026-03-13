Harvey Elliott finally appears for Aston Villa but Liverpool concern remains

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Harvey Elliott made another rare Aston Villa appearance on Thursday night, with the Liverpool loanee coming on late in their Europa League win against Lille.

The Villans posted during stoppage time: “On comes Harvey for Morgan 🔄 🔴 0-1 ⚪️ || 90′ #UEL.”

That moment came as Unai Emery’s side closed out a narrow 1-0 victory in France, with Ollie Watkins’ second-half header giving Villa the advantage in their last-16 tie.

While the result ended a four-match winless run for the Midlands club, Elliott’s involvement once again highlighted how limited his opportunities have been since leaving Liverpool on loan.

A late cameo in stoppage time was his first appearance in over a month.

For a 22-year-old attacking midfielder who should be playing regularly, it is becoming increasingly clear that this move has not worked out.

Elliott struggling for opportunities at Aston Villa

The England under-21 international joined Aston Villa in the summer in what was expected to be an important development step away from Anfield.

Instead, his season has stalled.

Elliott has made just eight appearances in all competitions for Emery’s side so far, with only three starts, which is far below what a player of his potential needs at this stage of his career.

Christian Purslow recently explained why Liverpool have shown little interest in renegotiating the loan agreement.

Our former managing director suggested the financial stakes surrounding Champions League qualification were too high to help a direct rival, pointing out the difference could be worth £90m to £100m.

Liverpool loanee paying the price

While that position may make sense strategically, it has left Elliott caught in the middle.

Recent reporting revealed that the appearance clause tied to his loan only applies to Premier League matches, meaning Villa could have used him more freely in Europe or cup competitions without triggering a permanent transfer.

Despite that, the attacking midfielder is still largely watching from the bench.

A brief stoppage-time appearance in France will not change much for the player in the short term.

From Liverpool’s perspective, the bigger question now is what happens next.

Whether that means a fresh loan or a permanent move elsewhere in the summer, Elliott simply needs to be playing football again.