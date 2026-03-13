How Liverpool Can Win the 2026/27 Premier League Title

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images/Getty Images For The Premier League)

The current Premier League season has been one of frustration for Liverpool. The team was once again expected to challenge for the title but it quickly went wrong. What needs to be put right for next term?

The first season of Arne Slot’s reign as LFC manager was expected to be a rebuilding year after Jurgen Klopp. A Premier League title triumph then changed expectations that, fairly nor not, Slot has struggled to live up to.

Rather than mounting a title challenge, Liverpool are desperately trying to qualify for the Champions League. However, with the right moves, the club should quickly be able to get back to the top.

Nail the Summer 2026 Transfer Window

Liverpool spent heavily in the summer of 2025. It was a roll of the dice which excited the fans. For those scouring UK betting exchanges before a ball was kicked, they would have seen that these arrivals – combined with past performances – made the Reds clear title favourites, but it soon became clear that any bets on a title win wouldn’t pay off.

The most notable arrivals were Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez. Those players have been hit and miss for various reasons. However, the biggest elephant in the room is an existing player.

After Mo Salah’s 2024/25 heroics, it would have seemed crazy to predict how this season would go for him. The drop-off in form has been drastic and the fallout with Slot in December didn’t help. He still has a contract until 2027, but he’ll be 34 this summer and this summer might be the right time to move on.

Without him, Liverpool will need to work out how to move forward. In terms of last summer’s transfers, Ekitike has arguably been the shrewdest purchase, but how will he and Isak fit together when the latter is fit and firing?

Will Slot look to play two strikers, or will the Reds need a direct replacement for Salah? At the moment, it feels as though the Isak money could have been better spent elsewhere, although the Swede still has a chance to prove any doubters wrong.

Defensive moves have already been made in the form of Jérémy Jacquet and Ifeanyi Ndukwe. The club hope that these young centre-backs can adapt quickly to eventually replace the ageing Virgil Van Dijk, although FSG may be tempted to bring in an experienced centre back to bridge the gap. Full-back depth is also badly required.

Evolve Arne Slot’s Tactics for a More Ruthless League

Slot’s style of patient and possession-based football worked well in its first year. This season, it feels as though opponents have adapted to it. Liverpool have been too predictable to play against, which has been exacerbated by weaknesses in defence.

There have been some questions about the Dutchman’s job security. Whether it’s him or someone else in charge, LFC must adapt to the Premier League trend of being more direct and physical. Quicker transitions and vertical passes are required. They also need to get on board with the set-piece mastery which has now become widespread.

Pep Guardiola has spoken about this need to adapt and his own Manchester City team is struggling to do so. It feels as though Slot’s control needs a little sprinking of Klopp’s chaos. Even if he doesn’t lose his job soon, it seems unlikely that the 47-year-old will see out next season if he doesn’t make changes to his philosophy.

Fix the Mentality and Squad Harmony

Title defences are always tough, but this season has exposed cracks that fans may not have thought were present. Klopp labelled his team “mentality monsters” when he was in charge at Anfield. That type of mindset seems to be seriously lacking at the moment.

Leadership is the key. Salah could depart in the summer and Van Dijk and Alisson don’t have too many years left at the top. It feels that Liverpool need a new breed of leader to come to the fore, one who can unite the dressing room and prevent the Reds from dropping points as often as they have this season.

Even with plenty of experience in the squad, the dressing room doesn’t seem too strong at the moment in terms of future leaders. LFC has always seemed to enjoy an excellent team spirit – perhaps some new blood and the exits of any disgruntled players will help.

The Payoff: A New Dynasty

Liverpool can win the 2026/27 Premier League. Sadly, the timing of Klopp’s reign coincided with Man City as their most imperious, but nobody looks quite as dominant at the moment. If the Reds can get back to their Klopp-era levels of performance, the trophies may begin to flow.

The Slot honeymoon is over, and he now needs to work with the club to get the right players in and adapt his tactics to fit a new era of Premier League football. If he can’t, the hierarchy may decide that he’s no longer the best man for the job.

Before this season, it seemed as though the two managerial eras had transitioned perfectly. Klopp had bad seasons and came back strong. Liverpool fans will be hoping that, with a few key changes, Slot will be able to do the same.