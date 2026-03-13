Tottenham handed major injury blow before Liverpool as Tudor confirms four absences

(Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been handed a potential advantage ahead of Sunday’s meeting with Tottenham after Igor Tudor confirmed more bad injury news from north London.

Both sides go into the Anfield clash lacking confidence after difficult European nights in midweek, but Spurs appear to be in a far worse position when it comes to squad availability.

According to The Standard, the Tottenham head coach has now ruled out several players for the trip to Merseyside, with concussion issues and suspension adding to an already lengthy absentee list.

The report stated: “Cristian Romero and Joao Palhinha have been ruled out against Liverpool after suffering concussion injuries during Tottenham’s 5-2 defeat to Atletico Madrid.”

That is a major setback for Spurs given the importance of both players, particularly the Argentine centre-back, who had only recently returned to availability.

Tudor then made the situation crystal clear when asked about the pair.

He said: “No, no, no they (Romero and Palhinha) are out.

“I don’t know how much (they will be out), I think, they will be back for sure, for the Nottingham Forest, maybe even for the Champions League.”

Tottenham’s problems keep mounting before Liverpool

It isn’t only Romero and Palhinha who will miss the game at Anfield either.

Tudor also confirmed more absences, with Micky van de Ven unavailable through suspension and Yves Bissouma ruled out as well.

The Croatian admitted the situation is making selection extremely difficult.

He said: “Micky is also out. Bissouma is out.

“Conor has some fever. But probably he will be in. So we have again a lot of problems to make the first eleven. This is how it is in this club. This happens all the time.”

That line says plenty about the mood around Spurs right now.

Liverpool still have issues of our own

Tottenham’s problems may be severe, but Liverpool are not completely clear either heading into Sunday.

Earlier this week, Federico Chiesa and Alisson Becker were both doubts, although Arne Slot has since sounded hopeful on the Brazilian goalkeeper.

Speaking on Friday morning at the AXA Training Centre, our Dutch head coach said: “He’s been with the physios and with rehab, we are training today so let’s see if he can join the team session.”

The Liverpool boss added: “That’s something I expect but not 100% sure yet but I haven’t spoken to him, or the medical staff this morning. I’m hopeful but not 100% sure.”

Even so, with Spurs missing multiple senior players and arriving at Anfield in chaos, we have little excuse not to respond after the disappointment in Turkey.