Alisson’s agent confirms contract extension signed and agreed

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool supporters have been wondering what the future holds for Alisson Becker, but fresh comments from the Brazilian goalkeeper’s agent appear to have put the speculation to rest.

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In recent weeks the Reds’ number one has been linked with several possible destinations, with reports suggesting that Juventus, Inter Milan and clubs in the Saudi Pro League were all monitoring his situation ahead of the summer transfer window.

Given that the Brazilian international is approaching the latter stages of his current deal at Anfield, those rumours had started to gain traction.

However, Alisson’s representative has now addressed the speculation directly.

According to WinWin, the goalkeeper’s agent Ze Maria Ness confirmed that the 32-year-old intends to remain with Liverpool beyond this season.

Speaking in a private statement, Ness said: “We have just renewed the contract with Liverpool.”

The representative also declined to go into further details about the agreement, explaining that the terms of the deal remain confidential.

He added: “I have a confidentiality obligation, and I cannot comment on the duration of the contract.”

Alisson expected to stay at Liverpool until 2027

While the agent did not reveal specifics, the report suggests the Brazilian’s existing deal — originally signed in 2021 — has effectively been extended, meaning the goalkeeper is now expected to remain at Liverpool until the summer of 2027.

That would be significant news for us, because Alisson remains one of the most important players in the squad despite the emergence of Giorgi Mamardashvili as an alternative option between the posts.

The Brazilian shot-stopper has been a cornerstone of Liverpool’s success since arriving from Roma in 2018 for €72.5 million, a fee that made him one of the most expensive goalkeepers in football history at the time.

Since then the South American has helped deliver major honours, including the Champions League and two Premier League titles, while consistently being regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

Injury frustration but huge importance to Liverpool

Of course, Alisson’s current absence has once again highlighted how important he is to the side.

The Brazil international missed the defeat against Galatasaray through injury, leaving Mamardashvili to step in during what proved to be a difficult evening for the Reds in Istanbul.

Arne Slot recently offered an update on the goalkeeper’s fitness ahead of the Tottenham match, explaining that the 32-year-old had been working with the medical staff and could yet return to training with the squad.

For Liverpool supporters, though, the most important update might now be about the long term.

If Alisson really has extended his stay at Anfield, it means one of the club’s most influential players could remain the Reds’ last line of defence for several more seasons.