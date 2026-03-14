Alonso’s agent responds to Liverpool rumours about replacing Slot

(Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Liverpool supporters have seen plenty of speculation around possible managerial changes in recent weeks, but new comments from Xabi Alonso’s representative have poured cold water on claims that an agreement already exists with the Reds.

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Reports circulating in Spanish media had suggested that Liverpool’s hierarchy had reached a verbal agreement with the former Reds midfielder to take over from Arne Slot at the start of next season.

Those claims even stated that such a move would depend on how the current campaign finishes, particularly whether the Dutchman manages to deliver the Champions League trophy.

However, Alonso’s agent has now addressed the situation directly.

According to WinWin, the Spaniard’s representative Inaki Ibanez dismissed the claims when asked about the speculation.

Speaking to the outlet, Ibanez said: “All the talk about an agreement with Liverpool is just media speculation.”

The representative also explained that our former No.14 is simply assessing his options for the next step in his managerial career.

Alonso rumours highlight the pressure around Slot

Even if the reports have been denied, the fact Alonso’s name keeps appearing shows the level of scrutiny surrounding our current manager.

Arne Slot delivered immediate success by winning the Premier League in his first season, but the second campaign has become more complicated with inconsistent performances and growing frustration among sections of the fanbase.

That context explains why former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy recently discussed what it might take for the Dutch coach to lose his job.

Murphy suggested that the final months of the season will be crucial in determining whether the club continues with the 46-year-old Dutchman or looks elsewhere in the summer.

At the same time, the former England international also acknowledged that Alonso would likely be a strong candidate if Liverpool ever did need to make a change, pointing to the Spaniard’s growing reputation and his connection with the supporters.

Liverpool’s season will decide the debate

For now though, there is no agreement in place.

Alonso’s agent has made that clear, while the reality is that Liverpool’s season still has plenty left to play for.

The Reds remain in the Champions League, the FA Cup is still alive, and qualification for Europe’s top competition through the league is also within reach.

That means the debate about potential successors is likely to remain hypothetical for now.

If Slot delivers a strong finish to the season, the speculation around Alonso may quickly disappear again.