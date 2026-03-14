Arne Slot says he still feels strong backing at Liverpool despite criticism

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arne Slot insists he still feels strong backing at the club despite increasing frustration among sections of the fanbase following recent results.

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The Reds head into Sunday’s Premier League clash against Tottenham knowing performances have come under scrutiny, particularly after the 1-0 defeat away to Galatasaray in the Champions League earlier this week.

That result left Liverpool needing to overturn a deficit at Anfield in the return leg and intensified the discussion surrounding the team’s recent regression.

Writing in The Times, journalist Paul Joyce explained how expectations around the Dutch coach have shifted since his impressive debut campaign.

Joyce noted: “Tottenham’s previous visit to Anfield back in April 2025 was the day Liverpool were crowned Premier League champions in Slot’s first campaign in charge.”

However, the article also highlighted that the transition since that triumph has proved more complicated.

Joyce wrote: “Where the expectation was of more progression, there has, instead, been regression to fuel frustration among supporters.”

Slot insists Liverpool support remains strong

Despite that growing criticism, Slot believes he continues to feel the backing of the club and those around him.

The 47-year-old addressed the pressure directly when speaking about the current situation at Anfield.

Our head coach said: “This is probably the nicest club to struggle [at] because you feel the support.”

He then emphasised how the culture around the club helps managers during difficult moments.

Slot added: “This club has always shown in different periods, everyone is there for you.”

Those comments suggest the Dutchman remains confident the club hierarchy and wider structure still support his long-term project.

Liverpool fans divided after recent performances

While the manager believes the internal backing remains strong, reactions from supporters and former players have been more mixed.

Following the defeat in Istanbul, former striker John Aldridge described the performance as “a horrible watch”, arguing Liverpool should have been comfortably ahead early in the match.

Another former Red, Jermaine Pennant, went even further, criticising the overall performance and questioning decisions made during the latter stages of the game.

That frustration reflects the high expectations around Liverpool after the success of Slot’s first campaign in charge.

However, the upcoming fixtures offer an immediate opportunity to shift the narrative.

With Tottenham visiting Anfield before the decisive Champions League second leg against Galatasaray, Liverpool now have the chance to deliver the response that could quickly ease the pressure surrounding the boss.