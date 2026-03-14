FSG wealth changes by £225m as Liverpool owners move on new billionaires list

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images/Getty Images For The Premier League)

Liverpool’s ownership group have seen their personal fortunes rise again after the latest global billionaire rankings were published.

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Fenway Sports Group, the American organisation that has controlled Liverpool since 2010, features prominently on the newest Forbes Billionaires List, with two key figures connected to the club adding significant wealth over the past year.

According to reporting via The Mirror, Liverpool owners John W. Henry and Tom Werner, alongside minority stakeholder LeBron James, continue to rank among the richest individuals connected to world football.

The publication noted: “Like many Premier League sides, Liverpool’s proprietors boast the kind of wealth that secures them places on yearly rich lists.”

It also revealed that two members of the Reds’ ownership structure have increased their fortunes substantially over the last 12 months.

The report states: “Two members of the Reds’ ownership group adding a combined £225million to their net worth during the past 12 months.”

Henry’s fortune alone has risen by $200m (£150m), taking the American businessman’s wealth to around $5.7bn (£4.2bn).

Meanwhile NBA icon James has added $100m (£75m) to his personal wealth, now estimated at $1.4bn (£1bn), while Liverpool chairman Tom Werner’s fortune remains around $2bn (£1.5bn).

Combined, the three men connected to Liverpool represent close to £7bn in wealth.

Liverpool value continues to grow under FSG

Liverpool’s own value has also increased dramatically since Fenway Sports Group first purchased the club back in 2010.

The Mirror report highlights that the Reds were valued at approximately £4.2bn last May, a remarkable rise from the £300m FSG paid when they first acquired the club fifteen years ago.

That long-term growth reflects both on-field success and commercial expansion during their ownership.

FSG have overseen two Premier League titles and a Champions League triumph during their time at Anfield, while also transforming the club’s financial strength and global reach.

The ownership group themselves acknowledged that responsibility in a statement marking their time at the club.

They said: “Liverpool Football Club means so much to so many people, and that’s something we’ve always been conscious of.”

What rising FSG wealth could mean for Liverpool

For supporters, the growing wealth of Liverpool’s owners naturally leads to discussion about investment into the squad and infrastructure.

Fenway have already shown their willingness to invest heavily during key moments, particularly during the major squad rebuild completed last summer.

There are also wider financial factors surrounding the group.

FSG could receive a significant financial boost if the proposed sale of the Pittsburgh Penguins goes through, a deal reportedly valuing the NHL franchise at between $1.7bn and $1.8bn.

At the same time, financial experts have suggested that Liverpool themselves would only be sold if an offer described as “delusional money” were placed on the table.

For now, though, the latest rich list simply confirms what most supporters already knew – Liverpool remain backed by some of the wealthiest owners in world sport.