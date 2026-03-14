“Won’t rush into anything” – Insider claims Liverpool contract decision could go right to the wire

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

One transfer insider has claimed that the contract situation surrounding Liverpool defender Andy Robertson could go down to the wire over the next few weeks.

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The left-back had just three-and-a-half months remaining on his current deal, and LFC-focused reporter David Lynch recently indicated that there’s ‘no chance’ of the 32-year-old penning new terms at Anfield.

The Scotland captain addressed his situation after starring in the FA Cup win over Wolves last weekend, hinting that he loves being at the club but acknowleding that the 2025 arrival of Milos Kerkez – who’s started most of our Premier League games this season – shows the hierarchy’s desire to ‘move forward’ towards the future.

Robertson contract decision could be deferred until late May

Transfer reporter Pete O’Rourke has now said that Robertson has a contract offer on the table from Liverpool, but both parties are prepared to wait another couple of months before making a final decision.

He told Football Insider‘s ‘Transfer Insider’ podcast: “Although he’d be a free agent, it wouldn’t be a cheap deal to do because of the wages that probably Andy Robertson’s on right now. It does seem that Robertson and Liverpool are willing to make a decision at the end of the season and they won’t rush into anything.

“It’ll be Robertson’s decision what he wants to do. I think if he wants to stay at Liverpool, a new contract will be on the table for him. If he wants to move on, Liverpool won’t stand in his way.

“Robertson at this stage of his career still probably want to play at the highest level possible so I’m sure there’ll be rival Premier League interest in Robertson’s signature.”

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Is Robertson likely to sign a new contract at Liverpool?

O’Rourke’s point about the Scottish defender’s wages is a pertinent one. According to Capology, the 32-year-old is the sixth-highest paid player in the Liverpool squad on £160,000 per week, despite losing his starting berth to Kerkez for the most part this season.

Would the hierarchy be willing to commit another year or two of that pay packet torwards a player who’s approaching the twilight of his career and hasn’t been a regular starter? Might Robertson need to to take a pay cut if he’s to remain at Anfield?

Even if a financial compromise can be struck, would the left-back be willing to spend another season playing second fiddle to his Hungarian counterpart?

From O’Rourke’s update, it’d appear that the door is being left open for the Reds’ number 26 if he wants to stay at the club, although a decision on his future mightn’t come to light until nearly the end of May, by which stage he’ll be coming into the final month of his existing deal.

Robertson has absolutely earned the right to leave Liverpool on his own terms, and nobody would begrudge him an exit if he were to seek a new challenge after nine years at Anfield.

However, performances like the one at Molineux eight days ago show that he still has plenty to offer in L4, so we remain hopeful that he might yet stay put for another year or two, even if we mightn’t find out for sure until the season ends.

You can watch Slot’s full pre-Tottenham Hotspur press conference below, via Empire of the Kop on YouTube: