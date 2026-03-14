‘It might sound harsh…’ – Journalist explains why Liverpool starter is now ‘on trial’ at Anfield

(Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Paul Gorst has explained why he thinks one regular starter for Liverpool may now be ‘on trial’ at Anfield in terms of attempting to earn a new contract.

A week ago today, the club announced that Ryan Gravenberch had signed a new long-term deal to keep him on Merseyside until 2032.

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However, the future of another midfield signing from three years ago – Alexis Mac Allister – seems less clearcut. The 27-year-old still has two years remaining on his existing contract, but his father (and agent) Carlos recently claimed that negotiations over a renewal haven’t yet commenced.

Gorst: Mac Allister might now be ‘on trial’ at Liverpool

In an article for the Liverpool Echo, Gorst outlined that the Argentine’s age profile – combined with a decline in his performances this season compared to last – might be prompting second thoughts among Anfield chiefs as to whether or not he’ll be offered a new deal in the near future.

The journalist wrote: ‘It might sound harsh for a World Cup and Premier League-winning midfielder to hear but this season’s drop-off might cause Liverpool to take an alternative to view to how they see things regarding Gravenberch and [Dominink] Szoboszlai.

‘Is this just a poor season from the former Boca Juniors man? Or have recent months foreshadowed a gradual decline? Where the Reds land on that particular judgement will be integral to any negotiations opening.

‘It feels like Mac Allister is now essentially on trial at Liverpool with regards to a new deal.’

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Will Mac Allister be offered a new contract at Liverpool in the coming months?

With Mac Allister still having two years to run on his contract, neither he nor Liverpool have to make any urgent decisions regarding his long-term future, particularly with several of his teammates having much more pressing expiry dates.

However, the sight of Gravenberch penning new terms might have the 27-year-old privately pondering whether or not he’ll be the subject of a similar show of faith from club chiefs over the next few months.

The Argentine has continued to be a regular starter for the Reds this season (30 across the Premier League and Champions League), although it’s not just Gorst who’s called his performances into question – Daily Express reporter Amos Murphy said that our number 10 was ‘running around like a lost puppy’ in the midweek defeat to Galatasaray.

Mac Allister could do with a strong finish to the campaign if he’s to convince the Liverpool hierarchy to offer him a bumper new contract either this year or next.

However, with LFC offering lucrative extensions to Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk (both in their 30s) last April, it’s not unthinkable that the 2022 World Cup winner could be rewarded with a major deal of his own in his late 20s, if he can rediscover the heights that he reached during the title-winning campaign.

You can watch Slot’s full pre-Tottenham Hotspur press conference below, via Empire of the Kop on YouTube: