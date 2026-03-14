Report: Liverpool ‘adamant’ that they won’t be selling ‘untouchable’ exit-linked Anfield star

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Liverpool are reportedly ‘adamant’ that they have no intention of selling one player who they consider to be ‘untouchable’ at Anfield.

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Florian Wirtz’s agent Volker Struth claimed last month that his ‘wish’ is for the 22-year-old to play for Real Madrid, with whom he’d also tried to broker a move last year before ultimately securing the German’s transfer to Anfield.

Some Spanish outlets have duly reported of ongoing interest from the Bernabeu in the Reds’ number 7, although Merseyside chiefs have seemingly moved swiftly to pour cold water on such speculation.

Liverpool consider Wirtz to be ‘untouchable’

According to Fraser Fletcher for TEAMtalk, Liverpool are ‘adamant’ that stories linking Wirtz with a move to the Spanish capital ‘hold no substance’.

Club insiders have reportedly stressed that the 22-year-old is ‘central’ to the Reds’ long-term project and have deemed him ‘untouchable’ in any upcoming transfer window.

The report added that ‘private dressing-room meetings and support from teammates’ have been crucial in helping the German to ‘overcome early hurdles’ as his wait for a first goal for LFC continued until two days after Christmas.

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Why would Liverpool cash in on Wirtz after less than a year?

Let’s get real, folks – in what universe would Liverpool break their transfer record to sign a player for £100m+ for the first time in their history and then give up on him after nine months?

Real Madrid’s track record for snaring players from Anfield might spark fear among Kopites every time one of our stars is mentioned as subject of interest at the Bernabeu, but the chances of a sale for Wirtz being entertained in L4 are slim to nonexistent.

Despite Craig Burley claiming this week that LFC might ‘have to sell’ the 22-year-old if he doesn’t ‘play his best football as a number 10’, it’d be extremely misguided from FSG if they were to countenance offloading the German this early into his time on Merseyside after investing so much in him.

The playmaker’s scoring return of six goals from 37 games might be a bit underwhelming compared to pre-season expectations, but if he can extrapolate his hot streak of form in January over a longer period, he’ll be a frequent match-winnfer for Liverpool.

Wirtz was signed to make a different for the Reds over the course of five years, not to be a one-season wonder. It’s safe to say that he’ll be going nowhere else any time soon, despite what Real Madrid and his agent might wish.

You can watch Slot’s full pre-Tottenham Hotspur press conference below, via Empire of the Kop on YouTube: